Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Day of Action for Rivers 2023: 5 threats that our rivers face today

    The significance of International Day of Action for Rivers lies in its ability to bring attention to the threats facing rivers. 

    International Day of Action for Rivers 2023: 5 threats that our rivers face today
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 3:00 AM IST

    International Day of Action for Rivers is celebrated on March 14th every year. This day is significant because it provides a platform for individuals, organizations, and communities to raise awareness about the importance of rivers and the challenges they face.

    The day was first celebrated in 1997 by a group of activists who were protesting the construction of the Gibe III dam on the Omo River in Ethiopia. Since then, the day has grown in significance and is now celebrated around the world.

    The significance of International Day of Action for Rivers lies in its ability to bring attention to the threats facing rivers. 

    Rivers face a number of threats; some of the major ones include:

    Pollution: Rivers are often the dumping ground for waste and pollutants from agricultural, industrial, and residential sources. This pollution can have serious impacts on the health of aquatic ecosystems and the people and wildlife that depend on them.

    Dam construction: The construction of dams can alter the natural flow of rivers and disrupt the natural processes that support aquatic ecosystems. Dams can also lead to the displacement of communities and the loss of important cultural and historical sites.

    Climate change: The effects of climate change, such as increased temperatures, drought, and flooding, can have significant impacts on the health and function of river ecosystems.

    Over-extraction of water: Rivers are often used as a source of water for human activities such as agriculture, industry, and municipal use. Over-extraction of water can result in reduced flow, decreased water quality, and the loss of important habitats for fish and wildlife.

    Invasive species: Invasive species can disrupt native ecosystems and outcompete native species for resources. This can lead to changes in the structure and function of river ecosystems and can have negative impacts on biodiversity.

    These threats are interconnected and can have cascading effects on the health and function of river ecosystems. It is important to address these threats through coordinated and collaborative efforts to protect and restore our rivers for future generations.

    The International Day of Action for Rivers is also an opportunity to celebrate the cultural and ecological significance of rivers and to recognize the important role they play in our lives.

    Through various events, campaigns, and actions, the day encourages people to take action to protect rivers and to advocate for policies and practices that support their preservation. Overall, the day aims to raise awareness about the importance of rivers and to inspire individuals and communities to take action to protect them.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2023, 3:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nitin Gadkari lauds CM Yogi Adityanath for controlling crimes in UP; compares him with Lord Krishna - WATCH snt

    Gadkari lauds CM Adityanath for controlling crimes in UP; compares him with Lord Krishna - WATCH

    Supreme Court directs authorities to remove mosque inside Allahabad HC complex within 3 months AJR

    Supreme Court directs authorities to remove mosque inside Allahabad HC complex within 3 months

    Delhi MLAs get massive 66 percent hike in pay; this is what they will draw now AJR

    Delhi MLAs get massive 66 percent hike in pay; this is what they will draw now

    International Day of Mathematics 2023: History, significance and more

    International Day of Mathematics 2023: History, significance and more

    Supreme Court refers plea seeking same-sex marriage recognition to 5-judge Constitution bench AJR

    Supreme Court refers plea seeking same-sex marriage recognition to 5-judge Constitution bench

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope for March 14, 2023: Be cautious Libra; good day for Aries, Taurus AJR

    Daily Horoscope for March 14, 2023: Be cautious Libra; good day for Aries, Taurus

    Numerology Prediction for March 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for March 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    football ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan to meet Bengaluru FC in final after beating Hyderabad FC in penalty shootout snt

    ISL 2022-23: It's ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC in the grand finale

    Nitin Gadkari lauds CM Yogi Adityanath for controlling crimes in UP; compares him with Lord Krishna - WATCH snt

    Gadkari lauds CM Adityanath for controlling crimes in UP; compares him with Lord Krishna - WATCH

    Sad news for KKR fans! Back injury could force Shreyas Iyer to miss cricket for significant period snt

    Sad news for KKR fans! Back injury could force Shreyas Iyer to miss cricket for significant period

    Recent Videos

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon