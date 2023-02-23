Congress president Kharge slams Centre on Pawan Khera's arrest, says 'India now a Hitlershahi'

Congress leader Pawan Khera was Thursday arrested by the Assam Police at the national capital's airport after being deplaned from a Delhi-Raipur flight in connection with his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday (February 23) said that the arrest by Assam Police of Congress leader Pawan Khera shows that the Modi government has turned India's democracy into "Hitlershahi".

In a tweet, Kharge said, "When the opposition raises issues in Parliament, they are given notices. On the eve of our plenary session, raids are conducted on our leaders in Chhattisgarh. Today, our media department chairman was forcibly deplaned and arrested. The Modi government has converted India's democracy into a Hitlershahi. We strongly condemn this dictatorship."

Also read: 'It's a long battle, I'm ready to fight...' Congress leader Pawan Khera arrested at Delhi airport

On Thursday morning, Khera, along with several Congress leaders, had boarded an IndiGo flight from Delhi for Raipur, where the party's plenary session will take place from Feb 24 to 26. Before the flight could take off, however, he was asked to deplane; all Congress passengers deboarded the aircraft and protested on the tarmac itself.

Confirming that ‘a passenger’ was deplaned and the departure will be delayed, IndiGo said in a statement it will arrange for an alternative aircraft to operate the flight.

Congress leader Pawan Khera was Thursday arrested by the Assam Police at the national capital's airport after being deplaned from a Delhi-Raipur flight in connection with his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also read: 'No restriction in Meghalaya, I eat beef too': State BJP chief Ernest Mawrie courts controversy

Khera was on his way to Raipur for the Congress plenary session when he was arrested by the police. "He was detained by the Delhi Police on a request by Assam Police. We were just extending support to them. The arrest has been made by them," a senior Delhi Police officer said.

A case has been registered at Haflong police station in Assam against Khera under various sections of the IPC, including 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national interest), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), for his alleged remarks against the prime minister.