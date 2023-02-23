Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'No restriction in Meghalaya, I eat beef too': State BJP chief Ernest Mawrie courts controversy

    This comment by the state BJP chief comes at a time when BJP-ruled states like Assam had passed a bill to regulate cattle slaughter, transport and sale of beef. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been seen appealing to the people to restrict consumption of beef in the Hindu inhabited areas.

    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 3:08 PM IST

    Chief of Meghalaya's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ernest Mawrie has courted controversy by saying that the state will not impose any restriction on eating beef and admitted that he consumes beef too. Addressing the gathering, Ernest Mawrie said, "I cannot make a statement on the resolution adopted by other states. We are in Meghalaya, everybody eats beef, and there is no restriction. Yes, I eat beef too."

    "There is no ban in Meghalaya. It is the lifestyle of the people, no one can stop it. There is no such rule in India also. Some states have passed some acts. In Meghalaya, we have a slaughterhouse, where everybody takes a cow or pig and brings it to the market. It could be a hygienic one. So the people have the habit," the BJP chief said.

    This comment by the state BJP chief comes at a time when BJP-ruled states like Assam had passed a bill to regulate cattle slaughter, transport and sale of beef. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been seen appealing to the people to restrict consumption of beef in the Hindu inhabited areas.

    Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece said, "BJP's Hindutva and love for cows as mere pretence and alleged that its Hindutva agenda changes as per its political needs in different parts of the country."

    "Their Hindutva wasn't in trouble when they formed the government in the sensitive state of Jammu and Kashmir with Mehbooba Mufti, who had been strongly opposing BJP's Hindutva. It's the same when it comes to their position on the issue of beef," it added.

    59 of 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya are all set to go to polls in a single phase on February 27. Meghalaya will vote for a new government along with Nagaland. The election results for the northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland will be announced on March 2.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2023, 3:08 PM IST
