Congress files police complaint against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for 'riots in Karnataka' remark

Addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Karnataka's Belagavi district, a controversy erupted after Amit Shah said the development of the state will be in "reverse gear" if Congress forms the government.

The Indian National Congress (INC) on Thursday (April 27) strongly condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's "riots will happen in Karnataka if Congress comes to power" remarks and filed a police complaint against the senior BJP leader.

In its complaint, the Congress party accused Shah of making "provocative statements, promoting enmity and hatred and maligning the Opposition."

The complaint against the Union Home Minister was filed by senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Dr Parmeshwar and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar at Bengaluru's High Grounds Police Station.

Earlier, the Congress had said that it will raise the matter with the Election Commission of India (ECI). On Wednesday, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had called Amit Shah's statement "brazenly intimidatory."

Slamming Shah, Ramesh went on to say that the people's response to Congress's poll campaign in Karnataka shows "Amit Shah's 4-I strategy: Insult, Inflame, Incite and Intimidate."

"If the Congress comes to power, dynastic politics will be at an all-time high and Karnataka will be afflicted with riots," Shah said.

"If Congress comes to power by mistake, then corruption will be at an all-time high and there will be 'appeasement'," he added.

Reacting to this, the Congress spokesperson hit back at Shah, saying, "This is a brazenly intimidatory statement. The Union Home Minister having allegiance to an organisation banned by India's very first Home Minister is now issuing threats during an election campaign when staring at certain defeat."

The Congress also said that the comments were an "insult" to 6.5 crore Kannadigas and asserted that it is now clear that the BJP is losing Karnataka decisively. Karnataka will go to the polls in a single phase on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.