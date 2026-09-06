Indian Youth Congress (IYC) filed a complaint against Swatantra Bhardwaj for alleged hateful statements against Muslims and derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi in a podcast. Bhardwaj was earlier arrested in an attempt to murder case.

A complaint has been filed by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) against Swatantra Bhardwaj, alleging that his remarks in a podcast contained hateful and provocative statements against Muslims and derogatory references to Mahatma Gandhi.

Bhardwaj was earlier detained in Bulandshahr by the Delhi Police crime branch. He was brought to Delhi. Thereafter, he was arrested in the FIR lodged in connection with the attempt to murder Sanjay Azad, who was allegedly attacked by Swatantra Bhardwaj and another person, Suraj.

Allegations Over Podcast Remarks

In this fresh complaint submitted to the Station House Officer (SHO), the Youth Congress alleged that Bhardwaj made objectionable remarks during a podcast uploaded on September 1, 2026. The complaint alleged that Bhardwaj made statements targeting Muslims based on their religious identity and advocated social and economic exclusion of members of the community.

The complainant claimed that the interview included remarks related to avoiding transactions, services and interactions with Muslims, and alleged that the statements promoted hostility and discrimination against a particular religious community. The statement asserted that “these are not isolated remarks but a deliberate attempt to portray Muslims as people who should be avoided and excluded merely because of their religion.”

The complaint further alleged that the podcast discussed ideas such as forming a separate political party based on a hardline ideology and referred to concepts including "Muslim-free India", "Land Jihad", "Love Jihad", "Thook Jihad" and "Toilet Jihad". The IYC alleged that such remarks could promote religious disharmony, create enmity between communities and disturb public order.

“The statements are intended to promote and have the effect of creating religious disharmony, enmity, hatred and ill will between communities. They also amount to deliberate and provocative conduct directed against the religious feelings and dignity of members of the community,” the statement reads.

Disrespectful Reference to Mahatma Gandhi

The complaint also raised objections to a reference made against Mahatma Gandhi, alleging that the language used was disrespectful towards one of India's national figures.

IYC Demands FIR and Legal Action

Seeking action, the IYC requested Delhi Police to register an FIR against Swatantra Bhardwaj, preserve the video, collect digital evidence including the original recording, URL and metadata, and initiate legal proceedings.

It stated, “I therefore request you to kindly register an FIR and take immediate legal action against Shri Swatantra Bhardwaj. The impugned interview is publicly available online and can be obtained by the police from the concerned platform. I request that the original video, its URL, metadata and other relevant electronic evidence be preserved and collected during investigation, and that appropriate action be taken to prevent further circulation of such hateful and provocative content.”

The complaint has been submitted to the Mandir Marg Police Station, and further action from the police is awaited. (ANI)