Union Minister Harsh Malhotra and Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi felicitated 87 MCD teachers on Teachers' Day. Malhotra urged teachers to shape students' futures, while Wahi announced the 'Sahbhagita Initiative' and 24 'Nigam Shree Vidyalayas'.

Union Minister of State and Delhi BJP chief Harsh Malhotra, along with Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi, on Saturday felicitated MCD teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Civic Centre. Malhotra shared reminiscences from his own student days and inspired teachers to embrace the responsibility of shaping the futures of the students in their classrooms. He stated that the responsibility of building the nation's future rests on the shoulders of teachers.

Teachers' Role in Nation Building Emphasised

The teacher felicitation ceremony organised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was attended by Deputy Mayor Monika Pant, Leader of House Jai Bhagwan Yadav, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, Standing Committee Vice-Chairman Satyapal Singh, Education Committee Chairman Yogesh Verma, Education Committee Vice-Chairman Amit Kharkhari, various Councillors, Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, Additional Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar Mittal, Director Education Nikhil Tiwari, along with senior Corporation officials and teachers. Malhotra said that teachers play a pivotal role in guiding society and the nation. He stated that the responsibility of shaping the future of today's children—who are the future of the country—also lies with the teachers. He also paid tribute to the former President and educationist Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, whose birthday is celebrated as Teachers' Day. Malhotra stated that today is not merely a day to honour an individual, but a day to honour the entire educational system and our Guru-Shishya tradition. He said that the present era is one of learning new technologies and skills, and we must ensure that our students do not lag behind anyone in this regard. Malhotra urged teachers to ensure that when a child moves from the fifth grade in a municipal school to the sixth grade, they continue and complete their education.

Mayor Pravesh Wahi Announces New Initiatives

Mayor of Delhi, Pravesh Wahi, said that throughout his 18-19 years of public life he has always felt a deep sense of pride whenever he visits municipal schools to meet students and teachers. He asserted that teachers in municipal schools are superior to those in private schools in every respect. Wahi noted that municipal schools are in a much better condition today than before, and it is heartening to see smart classrooms and smart teachers within these schools.

Wahi mentioned that there are between 20 and 21 lakh children aged 5 to 10 years in Delhi, with 30% of them studying in municipal schools; he emphasised that it is our responsibility to provide these children with quality facilities and education. He stated that MCD schools would progress through the efforts of meritorious teachers. The Mayor said that municipal schools are committed towards realising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Sahbhagita Initiative and Nigam Shree Vidyalayas

Pravesh Wahi announced the launch of a 'Sahbhagita Initiative' aimed at enhancing the quality of education in schools and engaging parents through the use of new technology. He informed that 24 'Nigam Shree Vidyalayas' are being developed across the MCD's 12 zones; these schools will serve as mentors for nearby schools.

Mini League for Sports

Wahi also announced the launch of a 'Mini League' for students studying in municipal schools, designed to identify sporting talent in cricket and football within the Under-9 and Under-11 age groups.

A Fresh Impetus to Municipal Schools

Yogesh Verma, Chairman of the Education Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, stated that today’s event is not merely about honouring teachers but also about giving a new direction and a fresh impetus to municipal schools. To realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat', the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is launching 24 'Nigam Shree' schools today. He remarked that these schools would help shape a golden future for the nation.

Felicitation Ceremony Highlights

A total of 87 educators—comprising 4 principals and 83 teachers—were honoured during the Municipal Teachers' Felicitation Ceremony. The Education Department's annual booklet, 'Unnayan' was also released at the event. Teachers presented captivating cultural performances on this occasion. (ANI)

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