Keralam Minister K Muraleedharan stated the state government would not interfere after the ED requested Kerala Police to register an FIR against CM Pinarayi Vijayan and minister PA Mohammed Riyas in the alleged CMRL pay-off case.

Keralam Minister K Muraleedharan on Wednesday said the state government would not interfere in the process after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) requested the Kerala Police to register an FIR against former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan and former minister P A Mohammed Riyas in connection with the alleged CMRL pay-off case.

"We are not mentioning ED's action, but a written complaint was given by ED to the DGP. So, I think DGP forwarded that to the Home Secretary and he also took the opinion of the Advocate General. We are not interfering in that. We are giving full freedom to the Police Department," Muraleedharan said.

ED Seeks FIR Against CM, Daughter, and Minister

The ED has submitted a report to the Kerala Police Chief seeking registration of a separate FIR against Vijayan, his daughter T Veena and her husband Mohammed Riyas under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other relevant provisions in connection with alleged payments involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Veena's now-defunct company, Exalogic Solutions.

The Home Department has sought legal opinion from the Advocate General on the course of action following the ED report. The state police chief has also indicated that a decision would be taken after examining the legal aspects.

The ED has alleged that payments made by CMRL to Exalogic were not for genuine services and has alleged a larger financial arrangement involving Vijayan, Veena and Riyas. The allegations are part of the agency's ongoing investigation and have been denied by Vijayan, who has maintained that his family has not engaged in any hawala dealings.

'Let the Law Take Its Course': Congress

Congress MLA Chandy Oommen, reacting to the development, said that he did not want to comment on the matter and that the legal process should be allowed to take its course.

"I don't want to comment on it; let the law take its own course. Law enforcement agencies have the right to do it. Concerned authority in the state will hopefully look into it and take necessary action," Oommen said.

The development comes amid heightened political attention in Kerala over the ED's findings in the CMRL-Exalogic case, with the state government maintaining that the matter will be examined through the legal and procedural framework before any decision is taken.