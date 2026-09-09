A mother and her four-year-old daughter were injured in a Nagpur road accident after their two-wheeler reportedly came in the path of a travel bus while overtaking. The collision was captured on the bus’s CCTV camera.

A mother and her four-year-old daughter were injured in a road accident in Nagpur after their two-wheeler reportedly came into the path of a travel bus while overtaking. The incident was captured on the bus’s CCTV camera, recording the moments leading up to the collision.

According to the available information, the woman was travelling with her young daughter on the two-wheeler when they reportedly attempted to overtake the bus. During the manoeuvre, the scooter came into the bus’s path, resulting in a collision.

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The impact caused both the mother and the child to fall from the two-wheeler onto the road. The CCTV footage shows the sudden nature of the incident and how quickly the situation unfolded. The accident left the mother and her four-year-old daughter injured. Details about the extent of their injuries and their current condition were not immediately available.

The footage of the incident has since drawn attention on social media, where users have highlighted the dangers of overtaking large vehicles, particularly on busy roads. Such manoeuvres can leave two-wheeler riders with limited visibility and little time to react if a vehicle changes direction. The incident also serves as a reminder for motorists and two-wheeler riders to maintain a safe distance from larger vehicles and exercise caution while overtaking.