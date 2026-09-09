The Aam Aadmi Party has sought a probe into illegal PGs in Delhi's Satya Niketan, alleging they operate under the protection of BJP MLA Anil Sharma. The party also questioned land record discrepancies related to properties linked to the MLA.

AAP Alleges BJP MLA's Role in Illegal PG Business

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday sought an investigation into alleged illegal paying guest (PG) accommodations in Delhi's Satya Niketan and raised questions over properties allegedly linked to BJP MLA Anil Sharma.

Addressing a press conference at the AAP headquarters, Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha alleged that a video of a woman from Satya Niketan had surfaced claiming that an illegal PG business in the area was being operated under Sharma's protection. "A video of a girl from Satya Niketan is going viral that shows the illegal PG business operating in the area. She has stated that the entire operation is being run under the protection of MLA Anil Sharma. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also visited the area, so the people must have given her this information as well. Next to the 500-square-yard PG, MLA Anil Sharma's house is also spread over 500 square yards and is being used as a PG," Jha alleged.

Questions Raised Over Land Records

Jha further questioned the land records of the properties, claiming that according to 1986 records, Sharma's father had been allotted 307 square yards of land. "However, according to the 1986 land records, his father was allotted only 307 square yards of land," Jha said, referring to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha in 1986 regarding a survey of land in Arakpur Bagh Mochi village.

He questioned how the properties allegedly covering 500 square yards each had come up if the recorded allotment was for 307 square yards. "When Anil Sharma's father was paying chulha tax on 307 square yards, where did the additional land for his 500-square-yard PG and 500-square-yard house come from?" Jha asked.

He also questioned whether any registration had taken place after 1986 and whether documents existed for the additional land, or whether it was allegedly occupied illegally. Jha said he hoped Chief Minister Rekha Gupta would order an investigation and take action if any land was found to have been illegally occupied.

Past Complaints and Call for Action

The AAP MLA also alleged that Sharma had served twice as a councillor and as Deputy Mayor and claimed that a complaint had earlier been filed with the Lokayukta regarding illegal PGs. "Anil Sharma has served twice as a councillor and also as Deputy Mayor. When he was a councillor, a complaint was filed with the Lokayukta stating that these PGs were being operated at illegal sites and that action should be taken against them. However, no action was taken while Anil Sharma was Deputy Mayor," Jha alleged.

"Had action been taken at that time, so many PGs would not have come up today and such an accident would not have occurred. Anil Sharma started it, and that is why the others followed," he added.

Jha further called for enforcement action against buildings violating construction norms. "If this is a five-storey building and 100 per cent of the area has been covered, then it is completely illegal. In such a situation, bulldozer action should begin here itself so that a strong message is sent to others," he said.

He also questioned whether the land beyond the 307 square yards had been legally registered and demanded an impartial investigation into the matter. "Questions also arise that is there any registration for the land beyond the 307 square yards, or is it an illegal occupation? There should be an impartial investigation into this," Jha said.

Allegations Follow Deadly Building Collapse

The AAP's allegations come days after a five-storey PG building collapsed in Satya Niketan, killing seven people and triggering renewed scrutiny of unauthorised constructions and PG accommodations in the area.

The Delhi government ordered a magisterial inquiry and an FIR was registered against the building owner and others.

Following the incident, AAP leaders and councillors also protested outside Anil Sharma's residence and demanded that the government make public details of the ownership of PG accommodations in Satya Niketan. (ANI)