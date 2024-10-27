CM Yogi Adityanath unveils 51-foot Lord Hanuman statue in Harhua, performs darshan and puja at Hanuman temple

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled a 51-foot Lord Hanuman statue in Varanasi's Kazi Sarai area, dedicating it as a symbol of faith for the people of Kashi. During his visit, he prayed at Kaal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples, launched a Sanskrit scholarship scheme, and met with party officials to discuss regional development.

Varanasi: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled a 51-foot statue of Lord Hanuman in the Kazi Sarai area of Harhua along Airport Road on Sunday.

Following the unveiling, he offered prayers at the Hanuman Temple, performing parikrama and conducting rituals, to wrap up his one-day visit to Varanasi.

This impressive statue, created by artisans from Rajasthan in two years, was installed by the Jai Hanuman Shri Peeth Trust and dedicated by the Chief Minister as a symbol of faith for the people of Kashi.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the Kaal Bhairav Temple and the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, where he prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the state. He also launched a scholarship scheme for Sanskrit students at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, which will benefit thousands of students.

Additionally, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with party officials at the Varanasi Circuit House to discuss regional development and organizational matters.

