CM Yogi launches 505 development projects worth Rs 940 crore in Maharajganj

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, underscored the need for Nagar Panchayats and local bodies to focus on development projects that not only improve civic amenities but also create employment opportunities.

The CM made these remarks during a public address in Maharajganj, where he inaugurated 505 development projects totaling Rs 940 crore and unveiled the newly constructed office building of Nagar Panchayat Chowk Bazar.

Yogi stated, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an ambitious target for ‘Aatmnirbhar’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, encouraging citizens to engage with both development and heritage. The government is working on a war footing to realize this goal, but there is also a unique role for local bodies, gram panchayats, and the public to reflect on how they can contribute in building a developed India."

He further added, “It is crucial for Nagar Panchayats and local bodies to connect with developmental areas that not only expand civic services but also open avenues for employment.”

During the event, CM Yogi honored beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, Mukhyamantri Yuva Rojgar Yojana, Divyangjan Swavalamban Scheme, Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, and Matsya Sampada Yojana, along with various beneficiary-oriented schemes from the Rural Development Department, MSME, Agriculture Department, and Horticulture Department. He presented symbolic cheques, keys, certificates, and gifts to mark their achievements.

Additionally, the Chief Minister distributed tablets to youth under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana and handed out appointment letters to those recently employed in the Revenue Department, Youth Welfare Department, Basic Education Department, Home Guard, and Social Welfare Department. As a Diwali gesture, he also provided gifts to all beneficiaries present.

The projects inaugurated and for which foundation stones were laid span critical sectors, including roads, education, vocational training, healthcare, support for stray cattle, vending zones for street vendors, drinking water facilities, tourism development, police services, and fire brigades.

Highlighting the commitment of the Central and State Government to make India a developed nation, CM Yogi stated, “Major highways, airports, medical colleges, IITs, schools, and colleges are being constructed. Additionally, significant advancements are underway in industry and employment. To support this development journey, local bodies, gram panchayats, and citizens must also reflect on their roles.”

The Chief Minister proposed shaping the Nagar Panchayat secretariat similarly to the Gram Sachivalaya model. He noted that just as Gram Sachivalayas have become centers for both citizen services and employment generation, the Nagar Panchayat secretariat could be developed to serve these dual purposes as well.

The CM highlighted that Gram Panchayats are becoming hubs of employment through five key avenues. “Firstly, computer operators have been appointed at Gram Sachivalayas to assist with the issuance of essential certificates, such as income, birth, death, and residence. This enables residents to access these services locally rather than traveling to tehsils or district headquarters, while also providing employment to youth from the village,” he said.

He further explained, “The second employment opportunity comes from the operation of public toilets, where Gram Panchayats hire a woman caretaker, with her salary funded through user charges. The third role in villages is that of BC Sakhi, who facilitates banking transactions for villagers and earns honorarium and incentives. Currently, there are 42,000 BC Sakhis active across Uttar Pradesh.”

Expanding on employment potential, the Chief Minister stated, “The fourth job opportunity arises with the establishment of Convention Centers in villages. These centers will not only provide venues for events such as weddings but also create maintenance-related jobs for locals.”

The fifth employment opportunity, he mentioned, will be at ration shops. “In addition to ration distribution, general consumer goods will now be sold at these shops, supported by government-built warehouses that will provide a job for a local resident.”

The Chief Minister expressed that these initiatives will help ground government schemes effectively while advancing the vision of self-reliant panchayats as part of a self-reliant India.

CM Yogi remarked that if gram panchayats, which receive limited funds, create additional sources of income, the government will provide substantial support, ensuring no shortage of resources. This approach, he noted, would also apply to Nagar Panchayats.

He encouraged local bodies to pursue self-reliance, emphasizing that, with the government’s support, gram and nagar panchayats have every reason to become financially independent. "This will require hard work and dedicated effort. By developing public facilities, gram and nagar panchayats can steadily advance toward self-sufficiency," he added.

On this occasion, CM Yogi also shared practical suggestions for Nagar Panchayat self-reliance. He suggested that Nagar Panchayats could boost their revenue by establishing shopping complexes, engaging in fish farming in local ponds, and organizing street vendors into designated zones. This would not only create an income stream but also alleviate traffic congestion.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the transformative development of Chowk Bazar since it became a Nagar Panchayat. Reflecting on the previously poor condition of the road from Maharajganj to Chowk Bazar, he observed, “Today, the road is so well-constructed that Maharajganj’s Chowk Bazar has become comparable to Hazratganj in Lucknow.”

CM Yogi highlighted that Chowk Bazar, designated as a Nagar Panchayat in 2020, has achieved remarkable progress in just four years—accomplishments beyond what anyone could have imagined.

Congratulating residents across the district, the Chief Minister expressed that this pre-Diwali gift of developmental projects would amplify the joy of the festival. He also extended his gratitude to the Air India family for their CSR contribution, which has supported the rejuvenation of two schools within the Basic Education Department.

Investment driven by enhanced connectivity and robust law and order

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted that large-scale investments are flowing into Uttar Pradesh, driven by improved connectivity and strengthened law and order across the state. He noted that, in the past, traveling from Maharajganj to Lucknow took over 10 hours, whereas now, thanks to enhanced road infrastructure, this journey can be completed in just five hours.

All credit for transforming UP goes to CM Yogi: Pankaj Chaudhary

During the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary emphasized the transformative changes in India since 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in Uttar Pradesh since 2017 under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He credited CM Yogi for strengthening the stature of both Uttar Pradesh and Maharajganj district, establishing a positive identity for the state nationwide.

Prominent attendees included District Panchayat Chairman Ravikant Patel, MLAs Jayamangal Kannaujiya, Prem Sagar Patel, Gyanendra Singh, Rishi Tripathi, Nagar Panchayat Chowk Bazar Chairman Sangeeta Devi, and BJP District President Sanjay Pandey.

CM Yogi inaugurates Mahant Digvijaynath Multipurpose Indoor Stadium

Maharajganj: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demonstrating his ongoing commitment to advancing sports and supporting athletes, inaugurated the Mahant Digvijaynath Multipurpose Indoor Stadium at Chowk Bazar on Friday. This newly constructed stadium, located within the Shri Digvijaynath Higher Secondary School campus, was built by the Sports Department under the state government's Sports Development Mission at a cost of Rs 9.55 crore. Notably, it is the first multi-purpose indoor stadium for rural areas in the district.

During the inauguration, the Chief Minister toured the stadium, inspecting its facilities and instructing officials to ensure that athletes face no difficulties in accessing and utilizing the amenities provided.

In his address, CM Yogi expressed optimism that the expanded sports infrastructure would enable local athletes to showcase their talents on national and international stages, including the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games.

Named after Brahmalin Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj, ‘Dadaguru’ of CM Yogi Adityanath and the Peethadheeshwar of Gorakshapeeth, the stadium offers training facilities for badminton, kabaddi, cricket, basketball, football, a running track, gym, and a multipurpose fitness hall, along with essential amenities. The facility will provide a robust platform for nurturing local sports talent and allow the organization of state and national-level competitions in the future.

Chief Minister unveils the statue of Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath

Maharajganj: During his visit to Maharajganj on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored the revered Siddha saint of the Nath sect, Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath, highlighting his profound spiritual legacy. Baba Gambhirnath, a leading figure of the saint tradition of Gorakhpeeth, served as the guru to CM Yogi’s ‘dadaguru,’ Brahmalin Mahant Digvijaynath, the former Peethadheeshwar of Gorakhpeeth.

After unveiling Baba Gambhirnath's statue, CM Yogi reflected on the saint’s life, noting that Baba Gambhirnath was a Siddha Yogi who left his physical form 107 years ago. Recalling his visits from the Gorakhnath temple to Chowk Bazar, where he stayed for days to bless the local people, the Chief Minister observed that the unveiling of his statue serves as a moment for the residents of Chowk Bazar to honor his memory and express their gratitude and reverence for his teachings and blessings.

