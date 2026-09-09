West Bengal's Suvendu Adhikari led the 'Gerua Samman Yatra' in Kolkata to protest alleged insults to the saffron colour. Joined by seers and supporters, he invoked Swami Vivekananda, stating the rally was to uphold the dignity of 'Gerua'.

Adhikari Leads 'Gerua Samman Yatra' to Defend Saffron Colour

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday, led the 'Gerua Samman Yatra' rally from Golpark to Jadavpur 8B in South Kolkata. Joined by seers, monks and supporters chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and wearing a saffron kurta, Adhikari marched along a 3-km stretch near Jadavpur University, stating the rally was to uphold the dignity of the 'Gerua' (saffron) colour.

Speaking at the demonstration, Adhikari invoked spiritual icon Swami Vivekananda, asserting that Bengal's cultural ethos is deeply intertwined with the saffron colour. "'Gerua' (saffron) was insulted. So, a rally was held today to protest against it. There is a media house here that has insulted 'Gerua'. This is the land of 'Gerua', the land of Swami Vivekananda," Adhikari told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MLA Tapas Roy highlighted the sanctity of the colour in Indian heritage and the national flag. "The saffron colour is included in our national flag, and our sages and saints also wear it. We will not tolerate any disrespect towards the colour," Roy asserted.

BJP Slams 'Red Terror', Media Reports Amid Jadavpur Tensions

The procession comes amid heightened tensions between RSS-affiliated ABVP and Left-wing student groups near Jadavpur University. Adhikari criticised media reporting and political groups he alleged had insulted saffron, describing the march as a response to attempts to malign its spiritual and historical significance.

Sharpening the attack, BJP leader Keya Ghosh accused Left-leaning factions in the Jadavpur area of ideological intolerance and condemned media reports referring to demonstrators as saffron hooligans. "The 'dimagi naxals' settled in Jadavpur are spreading 'red terror' here. They seem to believe that this place is their ancestral property. One newspaper, in particular, spoke of 'Saffron hooliganism'. To uphold the honour of this saffron, thousands of people—including sadhus, saints, and our leadership—have rallied together. We have taken this initiative to honour the saffron colour," Ghosh said.

Adhikari Attends Chief Justice's Oath Ceremony

Earlier in the day, Adhikari attended the oath-taking ceremony of Justice Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge as the 45th Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, held at the historic Courtroom No 1. The Oath of Office was administered by the Governor of West Bengal, RN Ravi, in adherence to the Constitutional protocols under Article 219 of the Constitution of India. (ANI)