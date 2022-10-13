Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'huge outrage among Patidar community' after Delhi Police detain Gopal Italia

    In its summons issued on October 9, the NCW had said, "An indecent word for the Prime Minister is also an insult to the women of our country. The abusive language used by you is gender biased, misogynistic and extremely shameful, condemnable and unbecoming of you."

    CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'huge outrage among Patidar community' after Delhi Police detain Gopal Italia AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 4:46 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal criticised the detention of party's Gujarat unit president Gopal Italia over his alleged comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that there is huge outrage among the Patel community in the state over the detention.

    In a tweet, CM Kejriwal said, "With the arrest of Gopal Italia, there is huge anger among the Patel community in Gujarat."

    Reacting to this, AAP leader Raghav Chaddha said that Italia is a descendant of Sardar Patel and is not afraid of jail.

    Also read: Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia detained from NCW office by Delhi police over remarks on PM

    Earlier, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma summoned Gopal Italia for using "abusive and indecent language" against the Prime Minister and said his comment was "gender biased, misogynist and condemnable".

    On Thursday afternoon, Italia appeared before the NCW amid protests by party members outside the women's panel's office.

    Sharma said that Italia in his verbal statement had claimed that he was not the person in the video but in his written response, he said he did not mean it.

    Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: After 27 years to BJP, people have decided on AAP, says Raghav Chadha

    To this, several AAP supporters staged a protest outside the NCW building and tried to enter the premises.

    On Sunday, BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya had posted a video on Twitter in which Italia was heard calling PM Modi a "neech aadmi" (lowly person) following which the NCW took cognisance.

    Also read: Red lights on some Bengaluru roads turn heart-shaped; Here's why

    In its summons issued on October 9, the NCW had said, "An indecent word for the Prime Minister is also an insult to the women of our country. The abusive language used by you is gender biased, misogynistic and extremely shameful, condemnable and unbecoming of you."

    Earlier, Kejriwal had claimed that planning is going on to arrest Chadha since he was appointed as the party's co-incharge of political affairs in Gujarat. The AAP national convenor, however, did not mention which agency was working on the alleged plan to arrest Chadha and on what charges.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2022, 4:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Special The Invention of The Angry Young Man

    The Invention of The Angry Young Man

    Gujarat Election 2022: After 27 years to BJP, people have decided on AAP, says Raghav Chadha - adt

    Gujarat Election 2022: After 27 years to BJP, people have decided on AAP, says Raghav Chadha

    PM Modi lays foundation stone of 2 hydropower projects in Chamba: Check details AJR

    PM Modi lays foundation stone of 2 hydropower projects in Chamba: Check details

    Red lights on some Bengaluru roads turn heart-shaped; Here's why

    Red lights on some Bengaluru roads turn heart-shaped; Here's why

    Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia detained from NCW office by Delhi police over remarks on PM - adt

    Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia detained from NCW office by Delhi police over remarks on PM

    Recent Stories

    Special The Invention of The Angry Young Man

    The Invention of The Angry Young Man

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy and more actresses are all set for this auspicious festival SUR

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy and more actresses are all set for this auspicious

    Kantara Rishab Shetty's film gets India's highest-rated on IMDb; also has extraordinary run at box office RBA

    Kantara: Rishab Shetty's film gets India's highest-rated on IMDb; also has extraordinary run at box office

    football kylian Mbappe and PSG heading for a messy split? Club's alleged use of fake accounts to discredit star may backfire snt

    Mbappe and PSG heading for a messy split? Club's alleged use of fake accounts to discredit star may backfire

    Gujarat Election 2022: After 27 years to BJP, people have decided on AAP, says Raghav Chadha - adt

    Gujarat Election 2022: After 27 years to BJP, people have decided on AAP, says Raghav Chadha

    Recent Videos

    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon
    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon