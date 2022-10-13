CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'huge outrage among Patidar community' after Delhi Police detain Gopal Italia

In its summons issued on October 9, the NCW had said, "An indecent word for the Prime Minister is also an insult to the women of our country. The abusive language used by you is gender biased, misogynistic and extremely shameful, condemnable and unbecoming of you."

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal criticised the detention of party's Gujarat unit president Gopal Italia over his alleged comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that there is huge outrage among the Patel community in the state over the detention.

In a tweet, CM Kejriwal said, "With the arrest of Gopal Italia, there is huge anger among the Patel community in Gujarat."

Reacting to this, AAP leader Raghav Chaddha said that Italia is a descendant of Sardar Patel and is not afraid of jail.

Also read: Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia detained from NCW office by Delhi police over remarks on PM

Earlier, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma summoned Gopal Italia for using "abusive and indecent language" against the Prime Minister and said his comment was "gender biased, misogynist and condemnable".

On Thursday afternoon, Italia appeared before the NCW amid protests by party members outside the women's panel's office.

Sharma said that Italia in his verbal statement had claimed that he was not the person in the video but in his written response, he said he did not mean it.

Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: After 27 years to BJP, people have decided on AAP, says Raghav Chadha

To this, several AAP supporters staged a protest outside the NCW building and tried to enter the premises.

On Sunday, BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya had posted a video on Twitter in which Italia was heard calling PM Modi a "neech aadmi" (lowly person) following which the NCW took cognisance.

Also read: Red lights on some Bengaluru roads turn heart-shaped; Here's why

In its summons issued on October 9, the NCW had said, "An indecent word for the Prime Minister is also an insult to the women of our country. The abusive language used by you is gender biased, misogynistic and extremely shameful, condemnable and unbecoming of you."

Earlier, Kejriwal had claimed that planning is going on to arrest Chadha since he was appointed as the party's co-incharge of political affairs in Gujarat. The AAP national convenor, however, did not mention which agency was working on the alleged plan to arrest Chadha and on what charges.