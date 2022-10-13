Red lights on some Bengaluru roads turn heart-shaped; Here's why

The heart-shaped signal at the traffic junction is a call to everyone that every life counts and not to neglect their own hearts. The heart-shaped signal has been installed at 20 traffic junctions in Bengaluru, and is expected to be placed at more key traffic junctions

In a unique initiative, Bengaluru's civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and the city Traffic Police have installed heart-shaped traffic lights at around 20 traffic junctions across the city to spread awareness on heart health.

Along with the heart-shaped traffic lights, QR codes have been installed to help bring First Aid care and medical services to people with cardiac emergencies. The initiative is led by the Manipal Hospitals.

The QR codes at traffic junctions are aimed at enabling access to emergency services easily instead of dialling a number to call for it. Provided by Manipal Hospitals, the QR code initiative will have one code that will help people connect with an emergency ambulance number, and the other will educate them on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

Joint Commissioner of Police-Traffic, Bengaluru City, Dr BR Ravikanthe Gowda said: "We began this initiative by installing the heart-shaped traffic lights, audio messages and QR codes at key junctions. However, currently, we have installed at 20 traffic junctions in Bengaluru, and is expected to be placed at more key traffic junctions."

"The QR codes, an innovative solution, will provide access to medical services in times of cardiac emergencies and create awareness about the correct techniques of CPR. This initiative will help affected people receive timely medical support, resulting in lower mortality," he added.

The codes were initially installed at key traffic junctions, including Manipal Old Airport, Indian Express, Mekhri Circle, Hebbal under the flyover, Trinity Circle, Brigade Road, Anil Kimble LIC, MG Road, Cubbon Park, Kundangalli Sahakar Nagar, Sankey Road, Yeshwanthpur Main, Whitefield Bigbazar, Sony World Koramangala, Jayanagar, Lalbagh West, Ofarm, Kundanhalli, Sarjapur and Townhall.

Speaking about the initiative, Manipal Hospitals Chairman Dr Sudarshan Ballal said, "We would like to thank Bangalore City Traffic Police and BBMP for their support to make the QR code initiative a success. The heart-shaped signal at the traffic junction is a call to everyone that every life counts and not to neglect their own hearts. There's been a steep rise in cases of heart ailments among all age groups due to poor lifestyles. So, it is important for everyone to know the basic first aid techniques, which can save lives during cardiac emergencies."