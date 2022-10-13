Gujarat Election 2022: After 27 years to BJP, people have decided on AAP, says Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha said, "After giving Congress 35 years and BJP 27 years, Gujarat's citizens have chosen to give Kejriwal one chance this time. Ek Moko Kejriwal Ne (one opportunity for Kejriwal)."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been campaigning in Gujarat ahead of the assembly elections in 2022, making significant claims that the state's people have decided to give their party a chance, thereby ousting the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress from the state.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha claimed that after decades of giving the Congress and BJP a chance, the people of Gujarat have decided to elect AAP as their ruling party in the December elections.

With AAP leaders constantly appearing in public rallies and political gatherings across Gujarat, the party has claimed multiple times that reports indicate AAP will win the Gujarat elections 2022 by a significant margin, defeating the state's ruling AAP.

"After giving Congress 35 years and BJP 27 years, Gujarat's citizens have chosen to give Kejriwal one chance this time. Ek Moko Kejriwal Ne (one opportunity for Kejriwal)," said Raghav Chadha while addressing a rally in the Gir Somnath district.

AAP Gujarat co-in-charge and MP Raghav Chadha also visited the Somnath Temple to pray. He emphasised that the AAP's goal in the state is to eradicate corruption and poverty, with plans to build more schools.

Chadha also mentioned providing subsidised electricity and establishing Mohalla Clinics across Gujarat, similar to the model used by the AAP government in Delhi.

Previously, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed that his party is on track to win the Gujarat assembly elections by a wide margin, citing an Intelligence Bureau (IB) report as his source. He also stated that he expects the margin to grow after the votes are counted.

