Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia detained from NCW office by Delhi police over remarks on PM

Gopal Italia had appeared at the Commission's office in response to a summons in the case earlier in the day. He was taken away in a police car just minutes after claiming that NCW chief Rekha Sharma had threatened to imprison him.

The Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat chief Gopal Italia was detained on Thursday afternoon from outside the National Commission of Women's office over a controversial video in which he was allegedly heard using offensive remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gopal Italia had appeared earlier in the day at the Commission's office in response to a summons in the case. He was taken away in a police car minutes after claiming that NCW chief Rekha Sharma threatened to put him in jail.

Italia's claim came nearly an hour after Sharma accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists of creating a ruckus outside her office. This sparked another clash between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party, with CM Arvind Kejriwal accusing the BJP of pursuing Italia.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also slammed the BJP, saying Italia was detained as he belonged to a party that knows how to build schools. "They don't know how to educate people or improve schools," said the senior AAP leader.

The case involves a controversial recording, allegedly from 2019, in which Italia was heard using abusive terms, including "neech aadmi (lowly person)," to describe Prime Minister Modi. The Commission summoned him to its office today in the case, claiming that his language was "gender-based" and "misogynistic."

According to the women's panel chief, Rekha Sharma, Italia denied getting a summons, but his reply was ready. Also, Italia denied his presence in the video, but in his response, he accepted tweeting. He insisted he wasn't in the video.

Earlier in the day, Sharma took to Twitter and wrote that AAP employees were causing a ruckus outside her office. She also shared a photo of a crowd holding banners while tagging the Prime Minister's Office and other police handles.

Nearly an hour later, Italia claimed on Twitter that the Commission's chief was threatening him with jail and had even called the police.

"The NCW chief has threatened to imprison me. What else can the Modi administration offer the Patel community? The BJP despises the Patidars. Sardar (Vallabhbhai) Patel is my ancestor. I'm not scared of your jails. Put me in prison. The police have also been called. I am under threat," Italia tweeted.

"Why is the entire BJP after Gopal Italia?" Kejriwal asked as he retweeted Italia's tweet.

Also Read: 'Neech' insult against Prime Minister Modi resurfaces in poll-bound Gujarat; BJP shares AAP state chief's clip

Also Read: AAP dissolves Gujarat state unit ahead of assembly elections

Also Read: Enter a like-minded party: AAP's suggestion to 'upset' Hardik Patel of Congress