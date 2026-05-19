A delegation of ten church leaders met with Naga CSOs, appealing to the UNC and Kuki Inpi Manipur for the unconditional release of hostages. Manipur CM Khemchand Singh lauded their efforts to broker peace amid the crisis.

Church Leaders Make Joint Appeal for Hostage Release

A delegation of ten church leaders from Baptist Christian Apex body namely Manipur Baptist Convention (MBC), Council of Baptist Churches in North East India (CBCNEI), Asia Pacific Baptist Federation (APBF), and Baptist World Alliance (BWA) held a coordination meeting with the United Naga Council (UNC), Naga People's Organisation (NPO), and other civil society groups in Senapati. The leaders made a joint appeal to UNC and Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages. They stressed that the continued detention of innocent persons is deepening fear and mistrust among communities. Calling for peace and reconciliation, the delegation urged all stakeholders to act with restraint, reject violence, and work towards restoring harmony and normalcy in Manipur.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Manipur Govt Lauds Peace Efforts

It can be recalled that on Monday, Manipur Chief Minister, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, lauded the role being played by the church leaders in trying to defuse the present crisis arising out of the hostage keeping incident in the aftermath of the killing of three church leaders on May 13 at Zero Point in between Kotlen and Kotzim under Kangpokpi District.

A ten-member team of church leaders representing the Council for Baptist Churches in North East India (CBCNEI) and the Manipur Baptist Convention (MBC) called on the Chief Minister on Monday, discussing the tense situation between the two tribal communities. The meeting was also attended by Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho. The church leaders have volunteered to broker peace between the two communities. Khemchand Singh said that he feels touched by the church leaders meeting him and offering their help to bring peace. The State Government lauded the role of the church leaders and encouraged them to talk to both sides. Held a meaningful interaction today at the Secretariat with representatives of the Council of Baptist Churches in North East India (CBCNEI) and Manipur Baptist Convention (MBC), in the presence of Hon’ble Deputy CM Shri Losii Dikho Ji, on strengthening peace, harmony and… pic.twitter.com/UqplplilQB — Khemchand Yumnam (@YKhemchandSingh) May 18, 2026

Peace Delegation to Visit Affected Districts

Further, the church leaders will be engaging in two teams to work for peace. While one team will travel to Kangpokpi District, another team will visit Senapati District.

The church leaders strongly feel that hostages on both sides need to be released on humanitarian grounds urgently.

The team travelled to Kangpokpi and met the family members of three deceased church leaders to express condolences. The State Government has assured that ex-gratia will be provided to the three families. The team will then speak to the Kuki Church leaders of Kangpokpi in a bid to bring peace.

The team visited Senapati District and met the Naga Church leaders and members of the Naga Civil Society Organisations to discuss the prevailing tense situation and hostage crisis.(ANI)