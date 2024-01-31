Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Chor Chor Mausere Bhai': BJP's Nishikant Dubey alleges Kejriwal's role in Hemant Soren's escape from Delhi

    The ED had dispatched a team to Hemant Soren's Delhi residence on Monday after receiving information that the Jharkhand CM was in the capital. Reports suggest that Soren arrived in Delhi on January 26 for legal consultations.

    Chor Chor Mausere Bhai: BJP's Nishikant Dubey alleges Kejriwal's role in Hemant Soren's escape from Delhi AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren escaped from Delhi with the help of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Dubey claimed that Kejriwal facilitated Soren's journey to Varanasi, and from there, Jharkhand Minister Mithilesh Kumar aided Soren in reaching Ranchi. Neither Kejriwal nor Mithilesh Kumar has responded to the allegations. Hemant Soren is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at his residence in Ranchi today at 1 pm.

    The ED had dispatched a team to Hemant Soren's Delhi residence on Monday after receiving information that the Jharkhand CM was in the capital. Reports suggest that Soren arrived in Delhi on January 26 for legal consultations.

    Israel's job drive in India amid Gaza conflict: Over 5,600 skilled workers from UP, Haryana selected so far

    Initially, Hemant Soren had flown to Delhi on a chartered plane and was expected to return the same way. However, when the ED team arrived at the airport, Soren was not present. The agency seized Rs 36 lakh in cash, two BMW luxury cars registered in Haryana, and some documents from his Shanti Niketan residence in New Delhi.

    BJP leaders alleged that Hemant Soren was missing for over 30 hours, neither in Delhi nor Ranchi. Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi even offered a cash prize of Rs 11,000 to anyone providing information about Soren's whereabouts.

    During the time he was allegedly missing, Hemant Soren covered the distance of around 1,300 km from Delhi to Ranchi, which usually takes about 21 hours by road. Upon reaching Ranchi, he held two meetings, and his party shared photos countering the BJP's 'missing' claim.

    JDS brought outsiders to create ruckus in Hanuman flag riot case: K'taka Congress Minister Chaluvaraya Swamy

    As he reached Ranchi, Hemant Soren paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. When questioned about his whereabouts, he responded, "I reside in your hearts." Meanwhile, MLAs signed a letter of support, fuelling speculations that if Hemant Soren is arrested, his wife Kalpana Soren might be made the chief minister.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 10:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel job drive in India amid Gaza conflict: Over 5,600 skilled workers from UP, Haryana selected so far snt

    Israel's job drive in India amid Gaza conflict: Over 5,600 skilled workers from UP, Haryana selected so far

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-82 January 31 2024: Here's the first prize winner of Rs 1 crore rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-82 January 31 2024: Here's the first prize winner of Rs 1 crore

    Kerala: Former govt pleader PG Manu surrenders before police in sexual assault case rkn

    Kerala: Former govt pleader PG Manu surrenders before police in sexual assault case

    JDS brought outsiders to create ruckus in Hanuman flag riot case: Karnataka Congress Minister Chaluvaraya Swamy vkp

    JDS brought outsiders to create ruckus in Hanuman flag riot case: K'taka Congress Minister Chaluvaraya Swamy

    Govt launches Bharat 5G portal for Quantum IPR 6G research gcw

    Govt launches Bharat 5G portal for Quantum, IPR & 6G research

    Recent Stories

    Urfi Javed dresses up in blue unusual outfit; Check out her pictures ATG

    Urfi Javed dresses up in blue unusual outfit; Check out her pictures

    Israel job drive in India amid Gaza conflict: Over 5,600 skilled workers from UP, Haryana selected so far snt

    Israel's job drive in India amid Gaza conflict: Over 5,600 skilled workers from UP, Haryana selected so far

    Animal Park': Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Vanga Reddy movie to go to floors in 2025? Here's what we know ATG

    'Animal Park': Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Vanga Reddy movie to go to floors in 2025? Here's what we know

    Belagavi shocker: Wife elopes with lover 30 days after marriage; husband murders both vkp

    Belagavi shocker: Wife elopes with lover 30 days after marriage; husband murders both

    US introduces fresh selection criteria for H 1B visa check details gcw

    US introduces fresh selection criteria for H-1B visa renewal pilot programme

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon