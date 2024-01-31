Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    JDS brought outsiders to create ruckus in Hanuman flag riot case: K'taka Congress Minister Chaluvaraya Swamy

    Agriculture Minister Chaluvaraya Swamy accused the Janata Dal (Secular) of orchestrating disturbances during a recent padayatra in connection with the Keragodu Hanuman flag eviction case. He alleged political motives and interference by outsiders, criticizing the BJP's religious-political agenda in Mandya and warning of a "Shanti Yatra" if peace was disrupted again.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 9:26 AM IST

    In a press conference held today, Agriculture and District In-charge Minister N. Chaluvaraya Swamy pointed fingers at the Janata Dal (Secular) [JDS], blaming them for the untoward incidents during Monday's padayatra related to the Keragodu Hanuman flag eviction case. The Minister alleged that the padayatra was purely politically motivated and accused the JDS of bringing in outsiders to create unnecessary commotion.

    He asserted that the people of Keragodu had no connection to the yatra and were not inclined towards such provocations. He expressed his concern that individuals from outside the district were deliberately brought in to incite trouble and disturb the peace. The Minister lamented the involvement of religion-based politics in the region, stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attempting to use the Keragodu case for electoral gains with the support of the JDS.

    Bengaluru: Police remove green flag hoisted at Shivajinagar amid Hanuman flag controversy

    Addressing the BJP's alleged religious-political agenda in Mandya, he emphasized that the people of Mandya were not receptive to such tactics. He called out the BJP for what he termed "foolish" thinking and urged them to recognize the intelligence of the district's residents, who, he claimed, were focused on pro-development politics.

    Reflecting on past elections, the Minister acknowledged losses in seven constituencies in 2018 but emphasized the party's commitment to quiet and constructive opposition. He criticized the opposition for what he deemed "petty politics" and attributed the 2023 electoral success to the public's recognition of their competence and dedication to development.

    'Saffron flag makes Congress leaders turn blind eye': Karnataka BJP MP Basavaraju

    Responding to a question about potential disruptions to peace, Chaluvaraya Swamy warned of a "Shanti Yatra" (Peace March) if the tranquillity was disturbed again. He revealed that the police had recorded video evidence during the padayatra and affirmed that legal action would be taken against those responsible for any untoward incidents.

    Accusing the BJP of exploiting the Keragodu case for electoral politics, the Minister claimed that the party was encouraging protests across the state to keep the issue alive. Chaluvaraya Swamy expressed confidence that the people were observant of these tactics and would respond appropriately during the upcoming elections.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 9:26 AM IST
