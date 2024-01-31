Israel's job drive in India amid Gaza conflict: Over 5,600 skilled workers from UP, Haryana selected so far

According to a report quoting sources from the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), if 5,000 candidates work in Israel for five years, India could receive a remittance of Rs 5,000 crore.

The 15-member Israeli team that arrived in India earlier this month to conduct recruitment drives amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza has selected over 5,600 skilled workers from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana so far. According to a report in Times of India, the team plans to extend this initiative, part of a broader vision to make India a global hub for skilled manpower, to five more states.

According to the report, the recruitment drive, conducted in Haryana from January 16 to 20, saw the selection of 530 candidates out of 1,370 who took the test. In Uttar Pradesh, where the process concluded on Tuesday, a total of 5,087 candidates were selected out of 7,182. The hiring process targeted roles such as Bar Bender, Mason, Tiler, and Stuttering Carpenter, offering a monthly salary of Rs 1.37 lakh, along with additional benefits such as medical insurance, food, accommodation, and a monthly bonus of Rs 16,515 for the selected candidates.

Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating that it aligns with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for making India a global center for skilled manpower. He highlighted that India is poised to provide skilled resources not only to Israel but also to many other countries.

"This is the work in progress on PM's vision to make India the global hub for skilled manpower. This is part of the holistic approach towards making of Viksit Bharat. Not just Israel, India is set to provide skilled resources to many other countries," he was quoted as saying.

The recruitment drive gains significance in the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict, which led to the revocation of work permits for a considerable number of Palestinians. This situation created a demand for skilled workers in Israel, prompting the construction industry to look beyond its borders for suitable candidates. The collaboration between India and Israel reflects a diplomatic and economic synergy where legal and ethical migration are being facilitated by both governments.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC and Managing Director of NSDCI, lauded the collaboration as a statement of powerful cooperation, crediting the ministries of external affairs, skill development, and the participating states for running an ethical program.

"This is a statement of powerful collaboration as governments' are facilitating legal, and ethical migration. Credit goes to the ministries of external affairs, skill development and the states for running this ethical programme. Government of India has signed up with another 13 countries and many more are around the corner," he was quoted as saying.

The collaboration between India and Israel in recruiting skilled construction workers not only addresses the labor needs of Israel but also presents a tremendous opportunity for Indian workers to contribute their expertise on the international stage. This initiative aligns with India's broader vision of becoming a global hub for skilled manpower, emphasizing ethical and legal migration practices. As both nations continue to strengthen their ties, such collaborations are expected to open doors for more bilateral agreements, fostering economic growth and diplomatic relations.