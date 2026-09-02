CM Chandrababu Naidu welcomed Godavari waters at Anakapalli, performing Jala harathi. The water from the Polavaram Left Canal will irrigate 2.87 lakh acres and provide drinking water to 9.23 lakh people in East Godavari, Kakinada, and other districts.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu welcomed Godavari waters by offering Jala harathi at Payakaraopeta cross regulator today. After sprinkling the sacred water on his head, the Chief Minister unveiled a commemorative plaque. A large number of people, farmers and women gathered on both sides of the canal to welcome the Godavari waters with flowers. Women performed traditional hararti. As the Godavari waters surged forward, the Chief Minister offered a Sashtanga Namaskaram to the river. Farmers expressed their happiness over the arrival of Godavari waters in North Andhra and thanked the Chief Minister.

Massive Irrigation and Drinking Water Project

The government has planned to provide irrigation water to 2.87 lakh acres and drinking water to 9.23 lakh people in East Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema and Anakapalli districts through the water released into the Left Canal. Siphons and aqueducts have been constructed across the Tandava, Varaha and Sarada rivers as well as the Yeleru Canal. The government has so far spent Rs. 4,192 crore on the Left Canal.

The Water Resources Department has planned to use the Godavari water brought through the Left Canal to fill the Yeleru Canal near Anakapalli as well as 110 tanks in the district. With the arrival of Godavari waters, 1.48 lakh acres under the Pushkara ayacut, 80,000 acres under Yeleru, 12,000 acres under Pampa, and 46,620 acres under the Tandava, Varaha and Mamidigedda ayacuts will receive assured water, thereby stabilising their irrigation. Officials informed the Chief Minister that 23.44 TMC of water has been planned for diversion to meet industrial, drinking and irrigation requirements in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

Godavari Reaches North Andhra

Later, addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister said that Godavari waters had reached North Andhra and that the barren lands in the region would now turn into fertile agricultural fields. The Godavari, which reaches the sea through its three tributaries – Gautami, Vasishta and Vainateya – has now travelled to Anakapalli through the Polavaram Left Canal, he said. The Chief Minister said the Godavari had crossed the Eastern Ghats, forests, rivers, streams, highways and other obstacles to reach the region seeking the blessings of Lord Satyanarayana Swamy of Annavaram.“We will take Godavari waters to the feet of Lord Varaha Narasimha at Simhachalam next year and subsequently to Sri Suryanarayana Swamy at Arasavalli, taking the Godavari waters up to the Vamsadhara,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Rs. 4,192 crore had already been spent on construction of the Polavaram Left Canal and another Rs. 800 crore would be spent to complete the remaining works. He said siphons had been constructed on the Yeleru Canal and aqueducts across the Pampa, Tandava and Varaha rivers, completing the canal works. He also said a land dispute at Tallapalem had been resolved and rehabilitation provided to displaced families.

'Behind Every Drop of Water...'

“Behind every drop of water flowing through the Left Canal lies the expertise of engineers, the hard work of workers, the wait of farmers, the sacrifices of displaced families and the efficiency of the government,” the Chief Minister said. The Chief Minister alleged that the opposition party was indulging in false propaganda, claiming credit for every development taking place in the State.

Future Projects and Investments

Chandrababu Naidu said the Left Main Canal would be further expanded and connected to the North Andhra Sujala Sravanthi project. He announced that 12 major projects in North Andhra would be completed and dedicated to the nation for Rs. 3,200 crore. He said 36 projects would be completed over the next three years at Rs. 35,000 crore. The Chief Minister said the government had spent Rs. 25,000 crore on the irrigation sector during the last two years.

He declared that he would integrate all the rivers in the State, including the Godavari and Krishna, and offer Jala Harathi to Telugu Talli. Recalling his earlier initiatives, Chandrababu Naidu said, “As Chief Minister, he completed the Pattiseema project on September 16, 2015 and took Godavari waters to the Krishna Delta. On August 15, 2017, he inaugurated the Purushothapatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme. And now, as Chief Minister, on September 2, 2026, brought Godavari waters to Anakapalli.

Economic Transformation and Industrial Growth

The Chief Minister said that abundant water availability would ensure growth in industries, employment and livelihoods. He said major investments were expected in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli. He recalled that the foundation stone for the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Anakapalli had been laid six months ago.

Large data centres and IT companies were coming to the region, he said, adding that subsea cable connectivity linking the region with the rest of Asia would also be established. He said harbours and the Mulapeta Port would help connect the eastern coast with central India. The Chief Minister said North Andhra will transform into ‘Uttara Andhra’ of prosperity, with the entry of Godavari waters. Visakhapatnam would become an AI city, he said, adding that the region would emerge as a Google hub and a centre of the knowledge economy, with industries and agriculture driving its development.

He said the capacity of water available through the Polavaram Left Canal was far greater than the requirement of data centres. He said all data centres together would require only 5 TMC of water, while the Left Canal had the capacity to carry 2 TMC of water per day.

The Chief Minister later extended birthday greetings to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan from the public meeting stage and felicitated Water Resources Department engineers who worked towards completing the Left Canal at a rapid pace. (ANI)