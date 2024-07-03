Champai Soren resigns as Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren to become CM again

Earlier today, a crucial meeting took place at Champai Soren's residence, where it was unanimously decided to re-elect Hemant Soren as Chief Minister. This meeting saw the presence of key figures such as Congress' Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir and state President Rajesh Thakur.

In a major political development, Champai Soren on Wednesday (July 3) resigned as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand. His resignation has been submitted to the state Governor, after which Champai Soren proceeded to the Raj Bhavan, accompanied by leaders and MLAs from the JMM-led alliance.

Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren is poised to take over the reins once again. He has already met with the Governor to stake his claim to form the government and has requested a date to be sworn in as the next Chief Minister.

Champai Soren took office following Hemant Soren's resignation in January after Hemant's arrest in an alleged land scam case. On January 31, Hemant Soren was detained and subsequently resigned. However, on June 28, the Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in a money laundering case linked to the same land scam.

"A decision was taken in the meeting to replace Champai Soren with Hemant Soren," a party source revealed. Should Hemant Soren be sworn in, he will become the 13th Chief Minister of Jharkhand and will be taking the office for the third time since the state was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000.

