    Centre burst six YouTube channels for spreading fake news

    "The six YouTube channels were discovered to be part of a coordinated disinformation network, with nearly 20 lakh followers, and their videos were watched over 51 crore times," said I&B Ministry.

    First Published Jan 12, 2023, 3:24 PM IST

    The Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry's fact-checking unit busted around six YouTube channels for allegedly spreading false news on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The PIB (Press Information Bureau) fact-check unit (FCU) released much evidence to show these networks' attempts to promote fake news nationwide. 

    The ministry said, "The six YouTube channels were found to be part of a coordinated disinformation network, with nearly 20 lakh subscribers, and their videos were watched over 51 crore times."

     

    The channel list includes Nation TV (5.57 lakh), Samvaad TV (10.9 lakh), Sarokar Bharat (21.1 thousand), Nation 24 (25.4 thousand), Swarnim  Bharat (6.07 thousand), Samvaad Samachar (3.48 lakh).

    The ministry further added that these channels spread false information about Supreme Court and Parliament proceedings, elections, and the Union government, such as claims about the ban on electronic voting machines (EVM) and falsely attributing the President or Chief Justice of India. 

    "The channels use fake, clickbait, and sensational thumbnails and photographs of TV news anchors to deceive viewers into believing the news was legitimate and increase traffic to their channels to monetize the videos uploaded by them," the ministry said. 

    Previously, the ministry acted against bogus channels, exposing three more for 'peddling fake news' in the country. 

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2023, 3:24 PM IST
