Fact check: Schools, colleges to remain closed due to Covid? Here's the truth

Fact check: According to the claim, the government has announced the closure of schools and colleges for the next 15 days. The PIB Fact Checker said that everyone should note that no such news was announced, and all of these claims are completely false.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), a government fact-checker, has refuted a claim that schools and colleges will be closed due to the COVID-19 surge. According to the claim, the government has announced a 15-day closure of schools and colleges. The PIB fact-checker clarified that the announcement was false.

The Press Information of Bureau tweeted, "Many reports on social media claim that due to #COVID19, there will be lockdown in the country and schools/colleges will remain closed. #PIBFactCheck."

The fact-checker said these claims are false and that everyone should do a fact-check before sharing any COVID-related news. According to the claim, the government has announced the closure of schools and colleges for the next 15 days. The PIB Fact Checker said that everyone should note that no such news was announced, and all of these claims are completely false.

Following the cold wave, many schools in Kanpur, Noida, Lucknow, Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Delhi have been closed, and school schedules have been changed in some parts of India due to dense fog forming on the streets and causing low visibility. Today, Varanasi schools were supposed to open; however, they are now closed due to the current situation. The cold wave is expected to hit Rajasthan and has already settled in northern India. About Covid cases, India has logged 175 new Covid cases as of January 4, 2023.

Also read: Delhi govt schools to remain closed during winter vacation; classes to continue for IX-XII

Also read: Viral video: Karnataka teacher training primary students to dance on 'Har Har Shambhu' is winning hearts

Also read: DDMA withdraws order of deploying school teachers on Covid duty at IGI airport