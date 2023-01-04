Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fact check: Schools, colleges to remain closed due to Covid? Here's the truth

    Fact check: According to the claim, the government has announced the closure of schools and colleges for the next 15 days. The PIB Fact Checker said that everyone should note that no such news was announced, and all of these claims are completely false.

    Fact check: Schools, colleges to remain closed due to Covid? Here's the truth - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 7:38 PM IST

    The Press Information Bureau (PIB), a government fact-checker, has refuted a claim that schools and colleges will be closed due to the COVID-19 surge. According to the claim, the government has announced a 15-day closure of schools and colleges. The PIB fact-checker clarified that the announcement was false.

    The Press Information of Bureau tweeted, "Many reports on social media claim that due to #COVID19, there will be lockdown in the country and schools/colleges will remain closed. #PIBFactCheck."

     

    The fact-checker said these claims are false and that everyone should do a fact-check before sharing any COVID-related news. According to the claim, the government has announced the closure of schools and colleges for the next 15 days. The PIB Fact Checker said that everyone should note that no such news was announced, and all of these claims are completely false.

    Following the cold wave, many schools in Kanpur, Noida, Lucknow, Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Delhi have been closed, and school schedules have been changed in some parts of India due to dense fog forming on the streets and causing low visibility. Today, Varanasi schools were supposed to open; however, they are now closed due to the current situation. The cold wave is expected to hit Rajasthan and has already settled in northern India. About Covid cases, India has logged 175 new Covid cases as of January 4, 2023. 

    Also read: Delhi govt schools to remain closed during winter vacation; classes to continue for IX-XII

    Also read: Viral video: Karnataka teacher training primary students to dance on 'Har Har Shambhu' is winning hearts

    Also read: DDMA withdraws order of deploying school teachers on Covid duty at IGI airport

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2023, 7:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Climate change in Yogi's state?: Congress after Ram Mandir Trust welcomes Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP - adt

    'Climate change in Yogi's state?': Congress after Ram Mandir Trust welcomes Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP

    Decomposed body of woman found at Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur Railway Station; investigation underway AJR

    Decomposed body of woman found at Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur Railway Station; investigation underway

    Kanjhawala accident: CCTV footage shows Anjali Singh's friend returning home at 2:30 am on fateful night AJR

    Kanjhawala accident: CCTV footage shows Anjali Singh's friend returning home at 2:30 am on fateful night

    Dog faithfully performs its duty: Karnataka CM Bommai hits back at Siddaramaiah over 'Puppy' remark- adt

    'Dog faithfully performs its duty': Karnataka CM Bommai hits back at Siddaramaiah over 'Puppy' remark

    AAP announces Isudan Gadhvi as new Gujarat party chief; Gopal Italia made national joint secretary AJR

    AAP announces Isudan Gadhvi as new Gujarat party chief; Gopal Italia made national joint secretary

    Recent Stories

    Climate change in Yogi's state?: Congress after Ram Mandir Trust welcomes Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP - adt

    'Climate change in Yogi's state?': Congress after Ram Mandir Trust welcomes Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP

    Shah Rukh Khan opens up on his bond with Thalapathy Vijay; showers love on Rajnikanth vma

    Shah Rukh Khan opens up on his bond with Thalapathy Vijay; showers love on Rajnikanth

    tennis Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Adelaide International 2; fans concerned if he will be fit for Australian Open 2023 snt

    Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Adelaide International 2; fans concerned if he will be fit for Australian Open

    Decomposed body of woman found at Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur Railway Station; investigation underway AJR

    Decomposed body of woman found at Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur Railway Station; investigation underway

    Indian tennis star Yuki Bhambri quits singles, targets doubles Grand Slam success snt

    Indian tennis star Yuki Bhambri quits singles, targets doubles Grand Slam success

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon