Centre strikes den of misinformation on YouTube; exposes three channels spreading fake news: Report

Action taken by PIB Fact Check Unit follows blocking of over one hundred YouTube channels by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the past one year.

The Centre on Tuesday (December 20) called out as many as three YouTube channels for making false and sensational claims about its various initiatives and spreading fake news.

In a statement, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said three YouTube channels -- News Headlines, Sarkari Update and Aaj Tak Live -- were using thumbnails and images of TV news channels and their news anchors to mislead viewers into believing that the news shared by them was authentic.

Also read: Amid Kharge's 'dog' remark, Madhya Pradesh minister questions Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi sacrifices

"These channels were also found to be displaying advertisements on their videos, and monetising misinformation on YouTube," it said.

The Fact Check unit of the PIB said these YouTube channels spread false and sensational claims about the Supreme Court of India, Chief Justice of India, government schemes, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and farm loan waivers among others.

Also read: 'Stop feeding sweets to friends, instead...': Rahul Gandhi's fresh dig at PM Modi

They also made claims about the government giving money to people who have opened bank accounts, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards. The three YouTube channels together have nearly 33 lakh subscribers and their videos had been watched over 30 crore times.

Action taken by PIB Fact Check Unit follows blocking of over one hundred YouTube channels by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the past one year.