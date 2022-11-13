Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    False and baseless: PIB clarifies on Rahul Gandhi's 'Railway being sold' tweet

    Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video from his campaign on Saturday, writing, "Railways connect India, carrying 2.5 billion passengers per day and employing 12 lakh people. Railway, Pradhanmantri Ji, is national property. It should not be privatised. Make it stronger. Don't sell it."

    First Published Nov 13, 2022, 2:01 PM IST

    The Press Information Bureau, on Sunday, said the claims about railway privatisation were utterly false. The PIB Fact Check Twitter handle shared a screenshot of Rahul Gandhi's tweet from Saturday, which claimed that 151 Indian Railways trains had been privatised. "This is absolutely false and totally baseless. The railways have not privatised any of their assets," it said.

     

    Rahul Gandhi can be seen interacting with people on his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana in the accompanying video. Some of them were railway union members who came to meet Rahul Gandhi to submit a memorandum opposing 'railway privatisation.'

     

    "Which part of Indian Railways is being privatised? Rahul Gandhi asked as he walked. 'Railway stations, workshops, medical centres, and establishments will be privatised,' said Bharani Bhanu Prasad, a South Central Railway Employees' Sangh member.

    "When do they intend to do this? Is this something they're already doing slowly?" questioned Rahul Gandhi. The member replied, "Yes, Sir."

    "Who do they give it to? Big corporations or small corporations?" asked Rahul Gandhi. As seen in the video, the union members said, "Big companies, sir. Private trains are already in use in India," they added. "151 trains have been privatised," one member said. The video then showed a 2019 newspaper headline.

    The railway union members also said in the video that they met with Rahul Gandhi and explained the 'privatisation' of the railways to him. "We have never seen or heard of privatisation in the 170-year history of the Indian Railways. We are opposing the privatisation," said one of the group members.

