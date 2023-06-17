Case against Asianet News reporter: 'Constitution envisages media as fourth pillar of democracy'

Noted Malayalam writer Sarah Joseph said that the Constitution envisages the media as the fourth pillar of democracy. She was responding to the fake case filed against Asianet News Chief reporter Akhila Nandakumar over the SFI leader's complaint.

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam writer and social worker Sarah Joseph reacted to the false case filed against Asianet News Chief Reporter Akhila Nandakumar on Saturday. She said that the case against Akhila Nandakumar is unacceptable.

The noted writer asserted that the Constitution envisages the media as the fourth pillar of democracy. She also said that democracy is hampered if the media is blocked from doing its duty.

Also read: CAN'T SILENCE US: Massive support for Asianet News campaign for press freedom

Sarah Joseph said, "The media has the same authority as the legislature, the judiciary, and the police. The media's job is to make the anti-people behaviour that takes place in all three systems public. Both criticism and persuasion should be featured in the media. The public owns the media, not the government, the judiciary, or the police. The media's role is to critique the government. The public has a duty to oppose actions taken against the media. In the same vein, it is up to the public to defend the media. "

Asianet News on Friday (June 16) organised a campaign 'Can't silence Us' in response to a conspiracy case filed against our Chief Reporter Akhila Nandakumar. People from all walks of life, including cultural figures, senior journalists, and advocates for civil rights have come together in an Asianet news campaign to protest against the Kerala government and police, who are targeting journalists and media outlets.

The special campaign organised by Asianet News 'Can't Silence Us', exposed the undeclared state of emergency against the media in Kerala.

Also read: Case against Asianet News reporter: Copy of SFI leader's complaint sought from Kerala police

