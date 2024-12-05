Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Bride stuns in regal saree; Chay wears traditional veshti

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala got married in an intimate, traditional Telugu wedding on December 4 at Hyderabad. Let's check out their wedding attires

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 1:08 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 1:08 AM IST

It's official! Sobhita Dhulipala is officially a part of the 'Akkineni' family. The grand ceremony took place at Hyderabad and pictures from the wedding quickly went viral. Let's check out the regal attires of the bride and groom

article_image2

Sobhita looked breathtaking in a traditional rich golden Kanjeevaram saree. She completed her look with traditional ornate temple jewelry which included a choker, kundan studded necklace, earrings and a mangtika with matha-patti. Her neatly styled floral bun complemented her attire and her mehendi-covered hands with gold bangles added to her bridal aesthetic

article_image3

Speculations about the couple’s relationship began in 2022 when Sobhita was spotted at Naga Chaitanya’s Hyderabad home. Sources revealed that the two appeared at ease in each other’s company, with Chaitanya showing her around his new house before they left together. This sighting set off widespread rumors about their budding romance

article_image4

In August this year, Sobhita and Chaitanya solidified their bond by exchanging rings in a close-knit ceremony attended by family and friends. Actor Nagarjuna shared heartfelt photos from the engagement, offering fans a glimpse into the joyous occasion. This step marked a significant milestone in their journey to happily ever after

