Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins pre-Budget consultations with several stakeholders

The Budget for 2023-24 is set to be presented on February 1, during the first half of Parliament's Budget session, which typically begins in the last week of January each year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began the customary pre-budget consultations with various stakeholders, On Monday. Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, and other senior officials attended the virtual meeting.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman chairs her 1st #PreBudget2023 consultation with the first group of captains from Industry & experts of #Infrastructure and #ClimateChange, in New Delhi, today," the Ministry of Finance said in a recent tweet.

It also added, "The 2nd #PreBudget2023 meeting is being attended by MoS Finance Shri @mppchaudhary and Dr @DrBhagwatKarad; Finance Secretary Dr T.V. Somanathan; Secretaries of DEA, @SecyDIPAM, DoR, @DFS India, CEA Dr Anantha Nageswaran & Senior Economic Advisor @FinMinIndia."

On Tuesday, FM Sitharaman will meet with representatives from the agriculture and agro-processing industries, financial sector and capital markets. On Thursday, there will be a meeting with representatives from the service and trade sectors and the social sector, including health, education, rural development, and water and sanitation.

On November 28, FM Sitharaman will hold pre-budget talks with trade union representatives and economists.

The participants will contribute ideas for the 2023-24 Budget, which the Finance Minister will present to Parliament on February 1.

