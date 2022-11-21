Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins pre-Budget consultations with several stakeholders

    The Budget for 2023-24 is set to be presented on February 1, during the first half of Parliament's Budget session, which typically begins in the last week of January each year.

    Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins pre-Budget consultations with several stakeholders
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 4:26 PM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began the customary pre-budget consultations with various stakeholders, On Monday. Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, and other senior officials attended the virtual meeting.

    "Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman chairs her 1st #PreBudget2023 consultation with the first group of captains from Industry & experts of #Infrastructure and #ClimateChange, in New Delhi, today," the Ministry of Finance said in a recent tweet.

     

    It also added, "The 2nd #PreBudget2023 meeting is being attended by MoS Finance Shri @mppchaudhary and Dr @DrBhagwatKarad; Finance Secretary Dr T.V. Somanathan; Secretaries of DEA, @SecyDIPAM, DoR, @DFS India, CEA Dr Anantha Nageswaran & Senior Economic Advisor @FinMinIndia."

    On Tuesday, FM Sitharaman will meet with representatives from the agriculture and agro-processing industries, financial sector and capital markets. On Thursday, there will be a meeting with representatives from the service and trade sectors and the social sector, including health, education, rural development, and water and sanitation.

    On November 28, FM Sitharaman will hold pre-budget talks with trade union representatives and economists.

    The participants will contribute ideas for the 2023-24 Budget, which the Finance Minister will present to Parliament on February 1.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2022, 4:32 PM IST
