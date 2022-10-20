'Aap Congress ki girawat…': BJP's Amit Malviya slams Mallikarjun Kharge over tweets on falling rupee

The BJP IT-cell chief also shared an infographic detailing the rupee depreciation against the US dollar in comparison to other currencies such as the Great Britain pound, Euro, Australian dollar, Japanese yen, and Chinese yuan.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT-cell head Amit Malviya on Thursday slammed newly elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and asked the veteran leader to focus on the "downfall" of his party after the latter posted a tweet about rupee depreciation.

Taking to social media, the BJPIT cell chief said that the Indian government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are together taking all "appropriate steps" to address the falling rupee. Malviya further said that Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the rupee depreciation is "very less compared to the rest of the countries".

The BJP IT-cell chief also shared an infographic detailing the rupee depreciation against the US dollar in comparison to other currencies such as the Great Britain pound, Euro, Australian dollar, Japanese yen, and Chinese yuan.

In a tweet, Malviya said, "Aap Congress ki girawat padh dhyan do, jo desh mein lagbhag simat chuki hain (You focus on the downfall of Congress, which has almost come to a standstill in the country)."

He further said that the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections are coming, and Kharge will be responsible for the Congress party's defeat.

Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took to Twitter to share his views on the rupee depreciation, and also to take on Sitharaman's "rupee sliding" comment.

"The rupee again reached a record low of 83 against the dollar. Falling rupee can prove to be very dangerous for our economy," Kharge had said.

Mentioning Nirmala Sitharaman's "rupee sliding" remark, he further stated that "mere statements will not work" and the BJP-headed Centre will have to "take concrete steps fast".

Addressing the rupee's performance, Sitharaman at an event in the US had said her view on the matter is that the Indian currency is "not sliding but dollar is strengthening". The finance minister's response drew heavy criticism from the opposition parties.