Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New India focusing on bold reforms and big infrastructure: PM Modi at Invest Karnataka 2022

    This event in Karnataka is likely to witness more than 80 speaker sessions and several business exhibitions with more than three hundred exhibitors. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and Vikram Kirloskar are among the top industry leaders who will speak at the investors' meet.

    New India focusing on bold reforms and big infrastructure: PM Modi at Invest Karnataka 2022 AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (November 2) delivered an inaugural address at the three-day Global Investors' Meet, 'Invest Karnataka 2022' and said that new India is focusing on bold reforms, big infrastructure, and best talent.

    Addressing via video conferencing, PM Modi said at this time of global economic uncertainty, the whole world is confident that the Indian economy's fundamentals are strong.

    Also read: 'Kejriwal massage centre' poster surfaces outside Tihar Jail after conman Sukesh's 'extortion' allegations

    "Despite global uncertainties, India is growing rapidly", he said. The Prime Minister also said Karnataka has the power of "double engine", with the same party in the government at both the State and Centre.

    "When we speak about talent and technology, the first name that comes to mind is "Brand Bengaluru", PM Modi said.

    Besides Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, those who were present at the inaugural function included Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi and Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

    Also read: Morbi bridge collapse: Local lawyers refuse to represent the accused

    This edition of the GIM is being held under the theme 'Build for the World' reflecting on the role Karnataka aims to play in the global supply chain.

    This event in Karnataka is likely to witness more than 80 speaker sessions and several business exhibitions with more than three hundred exhibitors. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and Vikram Kirloskar are among the top industry leaders who will speak at the investors' meet.

    Also read: Enforcement Directorate summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in illegal mining case

    According to the Prime Minister's Office, the country sessions would each be hosted by the partner countries - France, Germany, Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, and Australia - which would be bringing in high-level ministerial and industrial delegations from their respective countries.

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2022, 12:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol diesel rates likely to be reduced by up to Rs 2 per litre: Report - adt

    Petrol, diesel rates likely to be reduced by up to Rs 2 per litre: Report

    Asianet News Dialogues with Quess Corp Limited CEO Guruprasad Srinivasan

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'We are in the best of times in the country'

    KuCoin Affiliate Code QBSSSPH1 (Use for best referral code bonus of $510 in crypto rewards)-snt

    KuCoin Affiliate Code QBSSSPH1 (Use for best referral code bonus of $510 in crypto rewards)

    Ana Juneja's excellence as an intellectual property attorney helps business owners generate revenue

    Ana Juneja’s excellence as an intellectual property attorney helps business owners generate revenue

    Around 2000 Twitter employees likely to lose jobs in first round of layoffs Report gcw

    Around 2,000 Twitter employees likely to lose jobs in first round of layoffs: Report

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 15 Pro Max may get periscope camera likely to ditch 8P lens Report gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro Max may get periscope camera, likely to ditch 8P lens: Report

    Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Deepika Padukone hottest avatar in the teaser is all we can talk about RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: Deepika Padukone’s hottest avatar in the teaser is all we can talk about

    football champions league marseille vs tottenham hotspur fans heartbroken after Son Heung min suffers head injury snt

    Fans heartbroken after Tottenham star Son Heung-min suffers head injury during Champions League clash

    Abu Dhabi T10: Suresh Raina joins Deccan Gladiators-ayh

    Abu Dhabi T10: Suresh Raina joins Deccan Gladiators

    On Shah Rukh Khan birthday makers drop teaser of Pathaan watch drb

    'Pathaan' teaser out on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday; WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon