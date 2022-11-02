New India focusing on bold reforms and big infrastructure: PM Modi at Invest Karnataka 2022

This event in Karnataka is likely to witness more than 80 speaker sessions and several business exhibitions with more than three hundred exhibitors. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and Vikram Kirloskar are among the top industry leaders who will speak at the investors' meet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (November 2) delivered an inaugural address at the three-day Global Investors' Meet, 'Invest Karnataka 2022' and said that new India is focusing on bold reforms, big infrastructure, and best talent.

Addressing via video conferencing, PM Modi said at this time of global economic uncertainty, the whole world is confident that the Indian economy's fundamentals are strong.

"Despite global uncertainties, India is growing rapidly", he said. The Prime Minister also said Karnataka has the power of "double engine", with the same party in the government at both the State and Centre.

"When we speak about talent and technology, the first name that comes to mind is "Brand Bengaluru", PM Modi said.

Besides Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, those who were present at the inaugural function included Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi and Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

This edition of the GIM is being held under the theme 'Build for the World' reflecting on the role Karnataka aims to play in the global supply chain.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the country sessions would each be hosted by the partner countries - France, Germany, Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, and Australia - which would be bringing in high-level ministerial and industrial delegations from their respective countries.