BRS President KCR appointed Vaddiraju Ravichandra as the party's leader in the Rajya Sabha. KTR claimed Congress is 'finished' in Telangana, citing surveys that he said show growing support for BRS and for KCR's return as Chief Minister.

Vaddiraju Ravichandra Appointed BRS Leader in Rajya Sabha

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday appointed Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra as the Leader of the BRS Parliamentary Party in the Rajya Sabha with immediate effect. Ravichandra will lead the BRS in the Upper House following the completion of the term of former Rajya Sabha member K R Suresh Reddy, who had been serving as the party's Floor Leader.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BRS Steps Up Outreach, Slams Congress

The appointment comes as the BRS has stepped up its political outreach in Telangana. Earlier, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) said that the Congress was "finished" in Telangana and claimed that surveys commissioned by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy indicated growing public support for the BRS. He further alleged that the surveys suggested the BRS would form the government with around 78 seats if elections were held immediately and claimed that people wanted K Chandrasekhar Rao to return as Chief Minister.

KTR also alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been speaking irrationally over the past week, unable to come to terms with the public discontent revealed in his own internal survey and various other polls.

Concerns Raised Over Electoral Roll Revision

KTR also urged party leaders to focus on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the exercise was progressing slowly due to inadequate training and arrangements for Booth Level Officers (BLOs). He asked party workers to ensure that no eligible voter was left out of the process and alleged that attempts were being made to register duplicate votes in some constituencies.

He added that the party was regularly taking issues related to the SIR process and public grievances to the attention of the Election Commission.