BRS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra slammed the arrest of party MLCs, alleging police acted 'like thieves'. The arrests were over remarks against the Assembly Speaker. BRS leaders expressed anger over the 'high-handedness' of CM Revanth Reddy.

BRS Slams 'Thief-Like' Arrest of MLCs

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra on Tuesday slammed the arrest of party MLCs T Madhusudhan Rao alias Tata Madhu and N Naveen Kumar Reddy, alleging that a large number of police personnel arrived at their residences early in the morning to take them into custody.

Ravichandra said that over 100, possibly 200 people, arrived at the MLCs' residence at around 6 AM to arrest them and alleged that the police acted "like thieves." "Like thieves, a mob of over a hundred people, perhaps two hundred, showed up at their home at 6 AM to arrest them. They are now producing them in court. We are not afraid of anyone. This is not a major issue for the BRS party. We will fight and handle it. Our women MLAs faced appalling treatment," Ravichandra told reporters here.

Party MLAs Protest Against CM Revanth Reddy

Meanwhile, BRS MLAs left the Assembly for KCR's residence in Erravelli. BRS MLAs expressed anger over the alleged high-handedness of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing the government of sending Congress MLAs to KCR's residence under police escort and provoking them to launch attacks, sources in the party said.

Arrests Linked to Remarks Against Assembly Speaker

The remarks came after the arrest of BRS MLCs T Madhusudhan Rao alias Tata Madhu and N Naveen Kumar Reddy over their alleged remarks against Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

BRS Seeks Discussion in Assembly on Police Action

Earlier in the day, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and other party MLAs submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Telangana Assembly, seeking a discussion on the alleged police assault and the stopping of his party MLAs who were coming to the Assembly a day earlier.

The BRS leaders sought a discussion on the issue under Rule 63 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, calling it a matter of urgent public importance. The notice read, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the Business of the Assembly under Rule 63 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Telangana Legislative Assembly for the purpose of discussion on a definite matter of urgent public importance." (ANI)