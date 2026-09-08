Seven Shiv Sena office bearers in Palghar have been suspended by party chief Eknath Shinde. The action follows an alleged assault on hospital staff who were treating participants injured during a Dahi Handi event, leading to a police case.

Shiv Sena has suspended its seven office bearers in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, including its district president, over alleged assault on hospital staff following a Dahi Handi event.

According to a party press note, the seven office bearers were suspended on the orders of party chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for alleged indiscipline.

Police Action Following Assault

The action comes after Shiv Sena leaders allegedly assaulted a doctor and a hospital staff member at Relief Hospital in Palghar over the treatment of participants who were injured during a Dahi Handi event.

Earlier, the police registered a case against 17 individuals, including Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) district president Kundan Sankhe and the son of MLA Rajendra Gavit, for allegedly assaulting a staff member at Relief Hospital.

Hospital Director Recounts Incident

Dr Vishal Kodgirkar, Director of Relief Hospital, said five Govindas fell and sustained injuries during the Dahi Handi event and were brought to the hospital for treatment.

“During a Dahi Handi event, five Govindas fell and sustained injuries; they were brought to us, and we admitted two of them--specifically those who had suffered head injuries and loss of consciousness--keeping them under observation for 24 hours as per protocol,” Kodgirkar said.

He said the associates of the injured participants later arrived at the hospital and questioned why the patients had been admitted, claiming that their admission was improper.

Confrontation and Physical Assault

Kodgirkar said the situation escalated when the group confronted a female doctor. He said a male receptionist intervened to protect her, following which he was allegedly slapped hard across the face.

“Although the bill wasn't excessive--they confronted a female doctor; when a male receptionist stepped in to protect her, he was slapped hard across the face,” he said.

“They then proceeded to the ICU, removed the IV drips from the patients, and took them away,” he said.

Atmosphere of Fear and Demand for Action

The hospital director termed the incident “completely wrong” and said it had created an atmosphere of fear among the hospital staff.

“This entire incident was completely wrong. An atmosphere of fear prevails among our staff; the employee who was assaulted is deeply distressed, and his family is distraught,” Kodgirkar said.

He demanded strict action against those responsible for the alleged assault and disruption at the hospital.

“We demand that the strictest possible action be taken regarding this incident,” he said.