AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged BJP leaders are the 'real owners' of PGs in Satya Niketan, where a building collapse killed seven. He demanded a list of owners be released. Police have filed an FIR citing illegal construction on the old building.

AAP Blames 'PG Mafia' with BJP Links for Tragedy

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday alleged that senior BJP leaders are the "real owners" of paying guest (PG) accommodations in Delhi's Satya Niketan, following the building collapse that claimed seven lives. Bhardwaj alleged that the Delhi government has not released a list of the owners of PGs in the area despite repeated demands. "The real owners of the PGs in Satya Niketan are senior BJP leaders. We have been repeatedly asking Rekha Gupta why she is not releasing the list detailing the owners of these PGs. Once that list is released, the entire PG mafia will be exposed before you..."

Police File FIR Citing Illegal Construction

Delhi Police have registered an FIR in connection with the Satya Niketan building collapse that killed seven people, alleging that additional floors were constructed on the old structure despite concerns over its load-bearing capacity and that further construction work was underway.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 1 pm and police received information at around 1.34 pm. The caller informed authorities that a building being used as a PG had collapsed and that students were inside. ASI Praful Toppo, the complainant, said police reached the spot and found the entire building collapsed, with several people gathered around the site.

A local inquiry revealed that PG accommodation was operating from the ground-plus-four-storey building, where several students and other people were residing. Some were trapped following the sudden collapse. Senior police officers, the district crime team, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) personnel, fire brigade, rescue teams and ambulances were called to the spot, the FIR said.

Four people identified as Neeraj, 19, son of Gyanchand; Aaditya Kumar, son of Raju Kunar; Krishna, son of BK Bhardwaj; and four unidentified persons were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical examination, according to the police document.

The FIR further alleged, based on local inquiry, that the building was several years old and that its owners, identified as Hari Bansal and his brother, had constructed four upper floors allegedly for rental income. It also stated that new construction was underway, which allegedly placed additional pressure on the structure.

Police alleged that the construction was carried out despite the owners being aware that the existing building's foundation could not bear the additional weight, potentially endangering lives. The investigation is being conducted by Inspector Narender Kumar. The FIR comes amid the ongoing probe into the September 6 collapse, in which seven people were killed. (ANI)