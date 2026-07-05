Jaipur's 151-year-old Gandhinagar Railway Station is nearing completion after a Rs 211 crore redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The upgraded station features modern passenger facilities, improved security, eco-friendly systems and architecture inspired by Jaipur's Pink City heritage.

Jaipur's historic Gandhinagar Railway Station is preparing for a new beginning as its major redevelopment project nears completion. The 151-year-old station in Rajasthan's pink city has been undergoing a complete makeover under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with work now in its final stage after nearly three years. The redevelopment, costing around Rs 211 crore, aims to give passengers a modern travel experience while preserving the station's historic charm. The station will also continue to hold its unique identity as one of India's few all-women-operated railway stations.

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Modern Facilities for a Better Journey

The upgraded station has been designed to make travel easier and more comfortable. New main and secondary entrance buildings are almost ready, while finishing work is underway.

A large 72-metre-wide air concourse will connect both buildings, creating a spacious central area for passengers. The concourse will include air-conditioned seating spaces, a paid lounge and a free waiting hall.

Travellers will also have access to a shopping area, cafeteria and other commercial facilities, making the station more convenient for people waiting for trains.

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Focus on Safety and Accessibility

Passenger safety and easy movement have been given special attention in the redevelopment.

The station has been equipped with eight lifts and four escalators, along with facilities that make travel easier for people with disabilities.

Security has also been strengthened with 217 high-resolution CCTV cameras installed across the station. A modern fire safety system, including sprinklers, fire alarms and fire hoses, has also been put in place to improve emergency response.

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Eco-Friendly Features Added

The project includes several measures to reduce its environmental impact.

A two-level basement parking area has been built for both two-wheelers and cars, while new platform shelters will provide better protection from the weather.

The station will also use a 1,376-kilowatt solar power plant to meet part of its electricity needs. Rainwater harvesting, scientific waste management and energy-efficient systems have also been introduced. These efforts have helped the project receive a Platinum Green Building rating.

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Inspired by Jaipur's Pink City Heritage

The station's biggest attraction will be its architecture, which reflects Jaipur's famous Pink City identity.

The design includes features inspired by Rajasthan's traditional art and heritage, giving visitors a warm welcome as soon as they arrive. By combining local architecture with modern facilities, the redeveloped Gandhinagar Railway Station aims to offer passengers both comfort and a strong sense of Jaipur's cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies)