Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha reviewed preparations for the Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026, set for July 9-10. The event aims to attract investors by showcasing potential in sectors like tourism, IT, healthcare, bamboo, and rubber.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026, scheduled to be held on July 9 and 10 at the Hapania International Fair Ground. The two-day business conclave is expected to witness the participation of nearly 500 delegates, including investors, entrepreneurs, industry representatives, and government officials from across the country.

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To ensure the successful conduct of the event, the Chief Minister chaired a high-level preparatory meeting and took stock of the arrangements at the venue. He reviewed various aspects, including infrastructure, security, logistics, hospitality, and coordination among different departments. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary of JK. Sinha, Director General of Police Anurag, local MLA Mina Rani Sarkar, senior government officials, and representatives of the concerned departments. The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of making the conclave a grand success, stating that the event will serve as a major platform to showcase Tripura's investment potential and promote industrial growth, tourism, and economic development in the state.

A Flagship Investment Event

The Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026 is a flagship investment event organised by the Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Tripura. The event will bring together investors, industry leaders, policymakers, institutions, and international partners to explore business opportunities across Tripura's priority sectors, according to the official website of Destination Tripura. Destination TRIPURA Business Conclave 2026 will be held on 9-10 July 2026 at the Indoor Exhibition Hall at the International Fair Ground, Hapania, Agartala, positioning the state as an investment destination for Northeast India, as stated on the website.

Spotlighting Key Sectors for Growth

The 'Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026' is set to spotlight the state's emerging investment potential across a wide range of priority sectors, including Healthcare, Tourism, Education, Information Technology, and Renewable Energy. The conclave aims to foster global collaboration in key industries such as Bamboo, Rubber, Agarwood, and Oil & Gas, alongside Real Estate, Logistics, and Agro-processing. Open to international investors, businesses, institutions, and trade bodies, the event has extended invitations to several prospective partner countries to explore strategic opportunities in technology and food processing, positioning Tripura as a rising industrial hub in the region. (ANI)