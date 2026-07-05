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Haryana Murder: Man Thrown Into Canal Alive, Deleted Phone Chats Expose Wife, Her Lover's Plot
A man from Rewari was murdered by his wife and her lover, who are accused of throwing him alive into a canal after strangling him and staging death as a drowning. The case took a turn after the victim's family recovered deleted chats and call record.
Wife and Her Alleged Lover Arrested in Rewari Case
A 21-year-old man from Haryana's Rewari district was allegedly murdered in a planned conspiracy by his wife and her alleged lover, with police claiming the accused tried to make the crime appear as a case of suicide or accidental drowning.
The victim, Monu, was a resident of Jadthal village. Police have arrested his wife, Tannu, and one of the alleged co-accused, Hariom. Efforts are continuing to trace the remaining accused, according to a report by India Today.
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Victim Went to Meet Wife Before Disappearing
According to investigators, Monu was expected to bring his wife home from her parents' house on June 7. His family said Tannu had asked him to bring his salary before coming to meet her.
On June 8, after collecting his salary, Monu withdrew cash from a Common Service Centre (CSC). He later told his family he was going out to buy medicine for stomach pain and left home alone on his scooter.
Police said Tannu called Monu and asked him to meet her at a location where her alleged lover Sonu and two other men, identified as Hariom and Aman, were already waiting.
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Police Allege Murder Was Carefully Planned
According to the investigation, the accused allegedly overpowered Monu after he reached the meeting spot. Police claim they covered his mouth and nose until he became unconscious before throwing him into a canal while he was still alive.
Investigators believe the accused deliberately chose this method so that the post-mortem would suggest death by drowning instead of murder. Monu's scooter was left near the canal to create the impression that he had either died by suicide or accidentally fallen into the water.
Family Grew Suspicious After Mobile Data Was Deleted
Monu's body was recovered from a canal near Asalwas on June 10. Police found no visible external injuries and initially treated the case as an accidental death under Section 174 proceedings. His body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem, and his last rites were performed.
Suspicion arose the next day when police returned Monu's mobile phone. His family discovered that all the data had been deleted.
They sought help from cyber experts, who reportedly recovered deleted chats and call records from the device.
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Recovered Records Changed the Investigation
According to the family, the restored records showed that Monu had called Tannu 49 times on June 8, the day he disappeared. Although most calls went unanswered, the two reportedly spoke once for about three minutes.
The recovered chats allegedly suggested that Tannu had asked Monu to meet her after he withdrew his salary. They also indicated that she remained in contact with her alleged lover during that period.
The family said these findings convinced them that Monu's death was not accidental. They submitted the recovered digital evidence to police and demanded that a murder case be registered.
Police Action Followed Family's Complaint
The family claimed that their concerns were not acted upon immediately. They later met senior police officers, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Superintendent of Police, seeking a fresh investigation.
Following the complaint and examination of the recovered evidence, police arrested Tannu and Hariom. The search for the remaining accused is continuing.
The case has shocked residents of Rewari, with investigators now examining the alleged conspiracy and the digital evidence recovered from the victim's mobile phone to establish the full sequence of events.
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