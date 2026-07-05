According to investigators, Monu was expected to bring his wife home from her parents' house on June 7. His family said Tannu had asked him to bring his salary before coming to meet her.

On June 8, after collecting his salary, Monu withdrew cash from a Common Service Centre (CSC). He later told his family he was going out to buy medicine for stomach pain and left home alone on his scooter.

Police said Tannu called Monu and asked him to meet her at a location where her alleged lover Sonu and two other men, identified as Hariom and Aman, were already waiting.

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Police Allege Murder Was Carefully Planned

According to the investigation, the accused allegedly overpowered Monu after he reached the meeting spot. Police claim they covered his mouth and nose until he became unconscious before throwing him into a canal while he was still alive.

Investigators believe the accused deliberately chose this method so that the post-mortem would suggest death by drowning instead of murder. Monu's scooter was left near the canal to create the impression that he had either died by suicide or accidentally fallen into the water.