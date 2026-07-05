Gujarat is developing its own region-specific anti-snake venom to reduce snakebite deaths. The state's Snake Research Institute has provided venom from four major local snake species to a manufacturer, with the first batch expected within a year.

Gujarat has taken a major step towards developing its own region-specific anti-snake venom, with the state's Dharampur-based Snake Research Institute (SRI) handing over lyophilised (freeze-dried) venom of the four major venomous snake species found in Gujarat to a licensed anti-venom manufacturer.

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According to a press release issued by the Gujarat CMO, the development is expected to significantly strengthen snakebite treatment in the state and contribute to India's national goal of reducing snakebite deaths by 50 per cent by 2030.

A Major Step in Public Health

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat is committed to developing its own region-specific anti-venom to reduce snakebite-related deaths in the state. The Snake Research Institute (SRI) follows the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines for snake handling and venom extraction, ensuring the production of high-quality venom for the development of anti-venom," said Arjun Modhwadia, Minister for Forest and Environment, Gujarat.

Venom Consignment and Manufacturing

Last week, the Snake Research Institute, which functions under the Gujarat Forestry Research Foundation (GFRF), handed over the venom purchased through an e-auction to Telangana-based M/s Vins Bioproducts Limited, which is engaged in developing life-saving antisera for snake and scorpion bites, as well as tetanus, diphtheria, and gangrene antitoxins.

The consignment comprised 33.37 grams of Indian Cobra venom, 2.67 grams of Common Krait venom, 30.82 grams of Russell's Viper venom, and 1.71 grams of Saw-scaled Viper venom. The company will now begin the process of manufacturing Gujarat's region-specific anti-snake venom. Officials expect the first batch to be available within a year.

The milestone comes shortly after the institute received higher-than-expected prices during its first e-auction of lyophilised snake venom, reflecting the high quality of the venom produced under internationally accepted standards.

Why Region-Specific Anti-Venom is Crucial

According to forest officials, the development of a region-specific anti-venom is of immense public health significance, as snakebites account for the highest number of fatalities arising from human-wildlife conflict in India. More importantly, a large proportion of these deaths are preventable with timely access to effective anti-venom.

"As per the available official statistics, 550 people died in wildlife attacks across the country in 2022, whereas nearly 65,000 people lost their lives to snakebites during the same period. This stark contrast underscores the urgent need for region-specific anti-venom. Since it is developed using venom from snakes found in a particular geographical region, it is expected to be more effective, requires a lower dosage, and significantly reduces the risk of severe complications such as organ failure, thereby improving patient outcomes and saving lives," said SK Srivastava, Director, Gujarat Forestry Research Foundation, Gandhinagar.

Medical experts say the initiative could transform snakebite treatment in Gujarat because snake venom varies geographically, even within the same species. Anti-venom manufactured using venom collected from snakes in other parts of the country may not always provide optimum protection against bites from snakes native to Gujarat.

About the Snake Research Institute (SRI)

Recognising this scientific challenge, the Gujarat government established the Snake Research Institute in Dharampur, Valsad district, to collect venom from venomous snakes found across Gujarat and support the development of anti-venom specifically suited to the state's snake population.

According to DC Patel, Vice-Chairman of SRI, one of the key challenges in treating snakebites is that snake venom varies from one region to another. Anti-snake venom prepared using venom from distant regions often proves less effective. The institute focuses on collecting venom from venomous snake species found across Gujarat so that region-specific anti-venom can be developed.

The Snake Research Institute currently houses around 471 venomous snakes representing the major medically important species found in Gujarat. The venom is extracted in accordance with WHO guidelines, scientifically processed, and converted into a lyophilised form before being supplied to licensed manufacturers. The institute functions under the Gujarat Forestry Research Foundation (GFRF), an autonomous body under the Forest and Environment Department, Government of Gujarat.

"With its scientific infrastructure, serpentarium, and venom processing facilities, SRI has emerged as one of India's leading institutions dedicated to snakebite management, venom research, and public awareness. It is only the second institution in the country, after the Irula Snake Catchers' Industrial Co-operative Society in Tamil Nadu, to extract venom for anti-venom manufacturing," said SK Srivastava, Director, GFRF, Gandhinagar.

Future Plans and National Contribution

"To support its expansion, the Gujarat government has allotted 2.25 hectares of land in Valsad district for establishing a permanent world-class campus. A proposal worth ₹11.68 crore has also been submitted for developing advanced research and training infrastructure," SK Srivastava added.

The initiative complements the Government of India's National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming (NAP-SE), launched in 2024 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India became the first country in the world to adopt a comprehensive national action plan aimed at reducing snakebite deaths and disabilities by 50 per cent by 2030, in line with the World Health Organisation's global strategy. Officials believe Gujarat's region-specific anti-venom programme will make an important contribution towards achieving this national target.