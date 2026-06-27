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Andhra Pradesh's 18 Lakh Farmers Win World's Biggest Food Planet Prize, Natural Farming Model Goes Global
Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming programme has won 2026 Food Planet Prize, one of world's biggest awards for sustainable food systems. Covering around 18 lakh farmers across 8,000 villages, the initiative promotes natural farming.
18 Lakh Farmers Won One of the World's Biggest Food Awards
For decades, major global sustainability awards have mostly recognised scientists, research organisations and innovative technology projects. This year, however, one of the world's biggest honours for sustainable food systems has gone to something very different, a community of nearly 18 lakh small farmers from Andhra Pradesh.
The Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) programme has won the 2026 Food Planet Prize, an international award presented by Sweden's Curt Bergfors Foundation. The prize carries a cash award of 1.5 million US dollars and recognises initiatives that can transform global food systems while protecting the environment.
1.8 million #NaturalFarming farmers in Andhra Pradesh
celebrate a global honour: #APCNF has won the #FoodPlanetPrize2026.
By restoring soil health, reducing chemical inputs, sequestering carbon, and building resilience
to floods, droughts, and cyclones, these farmers are proving… pic.twitter.com/hkOAE36WOT
— Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming (@APZBNF) June 7, 2026
The world's largest environmental prize for food systems belongs to farmers.
From the fields of Andhra Pradesh, millions of #NaturalFarming farmers are demonstrating that it is possible to grow food while restoring nature, improving health, and tackling climate change.
The… pic.twitter.com/wDa4Os6kTD
— Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming (@APZBNF) June 2, 2026
The recognition has placed India's natural farming movement on the global stage and highlighted the role of small farmers and rural communities in tackling climate change.
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What Is the Food Planet Prize?
The Food Planet Prize is awarded every year to projects that offer practical solutions to make food production more sustainable. Organised by the Curt Bergfors Foundation in Sweden, the prize focuses on ideas that can improve farming while reducing environmental damage.
More than 1,000 nominations from across the world were considered for the 2026 edition. Andhra Pradesh's APCNF programme emerged as the winner ahead of finalists from the United States and the Netherlands.
Every thriving farm is a reminder that nurturing the environment begins with the soil beneath our feet. Through #NaturalFarming, #APCNF is supporting farmers to revive living soils, strengthen biodiversity, improve water retention, and create climate-resilient landscapes. As… pic.twitter.com/ohXwV8rHJ1
— Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming (@APZBNF) June 5, 2026
The prestigious 2026 @FoodPlanetPrize has recognized Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (#APCNF) as a global leader in advancing sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture. As highlighted by @BusinessWire , #APCNF has enabled one of the world’s largest…
— Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming (@APZBNF) June 3, 2026
The jury described the programme as one of the world's most ambitious transitions towards agroecology, recognising its ability to improve farming on a very large scale.
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What Is Andhra Pradesh's Natural Farming Model?
The Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming programme was launched by the state government in 2016. It encourages farmers to reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers and synthetic pesticides by using natural methods based on local knowledge.
Today, around 18 lakh farmers spread across more than 8,000 villages are part of the programme.
The prestigious 2026 @FoodPlanetPrize has recognized Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (#APCNF) as a global leader in advancing sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture. As highlighted by @BusinessWire , #APCNF has enabled one of the world’s largest…
— Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming (@APZBNF) June 3, 2026
Instead of relying on costly chemical inputs, farmers use locally available natural materials to improve soil health and protect crops. They are also encouraged to adopt practices such as year-round cover cropping, pre-monsoon dry sowing and methods that help restore soil fertility naturally.
The programme says these techniques reduce cultivation costs, improve crop resilience and help farms withstand droughts, floods, cyclones and pest attacks more effectively.
Women Are at the Centre of the Movement
One of the biggest reasons behind APCNF's success is the strong role played by rural women.
The programme works through nearly 3.4 lakh women's self-help groups and a network of more than 10,000 community resource persons and farmer trainers. These women help other farmers learn natural farming practices through village-level training and demonstrations.
Congratulating the farmers of Andhra Pradesh, women-led community institutions, Community Resource Persons, field teams, and all stakeholders who have contributed to the growth of #NaturalFarming, Special Chief Secretary @rajbudithi65 and Executive Vice Chairman @vijaythallam… pic.twitter.com/l3z6o7Leoo
— Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming (@APZBNF) June 5, 2026
T. Vijay Kumar, Executive Vice Chairman of Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS), has said that the programme's success began with organising women and strengthening rural communities before focusing on farming itself.
This community-led approach has helped spread natural farming quickly across thousands of villages.
Why Did the Jury Select APCNF?
The international jury praised the programme for showing that farming can become more climate-resilient without depending heavily on synthetic fertilisers and pesticides.
Lindiwe Majele Sibanda, co-chair of the jury, described APCNF as a scalable model capable of improving farmers' incomes while protecting the environment. According to the jury, the programme proves that agriculture can work with nature instead of against it.
Its large-scale implementation and community participation made it stand out among hundreds of global entries.
A Model Now Being Copied Elsewhere
The success of Andhra Pradesh's natural farming programme is no longer limited to one state.
According to APCNF, the model is now being replicated in 22 Indian states as well as countries including Sri Lanka and Zambia. This growing interest reflects the increasing global demand for farming methods that reduce chemical use while maintaining productivity.
Farmers like Hema from Andhra Pradesh have a reason to celebrate. By adopting #NaturalFarming, she reduced chemical inputs, improved soil health, and
contributed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions. Today, she joins 1.8 million farmers whose
efforts to restore soils, conserve… pic.twitter.com/ObSJ3xGbMP
— Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming (@APZBNF) June 6, 2026
As climate change continues to affect agriculture worldwide, many governments are searching for practical solutions that are affordable and sustainable.
What Happens Next?
The prize money will be used to expand demonstration farms, strengthen research partnerships, prepare implementation toolkits, train future natural farming leaders and support a growing network of farmer scientists who conduct field experiments and share their findings.
The award also supports Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's vision of making the state a 100 per cent natural farming state by 2047 under the Swarna Andhra@2047 roadmap.
Absolutely proud that our farmers of Andhra Pradesh are shining on the global stage.
Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) has been awarded the 2026 Food Planet Prize, widely regarded as the world's largest environmental award. It has been recognised for… pic.twitter.com/06k2wsLTeM
— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) June 3, 2026
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The Significance of Food Planet Prize
The Food Planet Prize is more than an international honour. It recognises that small farmers, local communities and women-led organisations can help solve some of the world's biggest farming challenges.
For India, the award places an indigenous farming model at the centre of the global conversation on climate-resilient agriculture. It also shows that sustainable farming is not just good for the environment but can improve farmers' incomes, reduce cultivation costs and strengthen food security.
We are delighted to share that Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (#APCNF) has been awarded the 2026 Food Planet Prize.
This recognition belongs first and foremost to the nearly 2 million farmers of Andhra Pradesh, especially the women farmers, self help groups,… pic.twitter.com/5bTbMSYZZG
— Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming (@APZBNF) June 2, 2026
For Andhra Pradesh's 18 lakh farmers, this achievement is a proud global recognition of years of work built on community participation, natural farming and trust in local knowledge.
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