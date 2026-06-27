For decades, major global sustainability awards have mostly recognised scientists, research organisations and innovative technology projects. This year, however, one of the world's biggest honours for sustainable food systems has gone to something very different, a community of nearly 18 lakh small farmers from Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) programme has won the 2026 Food Planet Prize, an international award presented by Sweden's Curt Bergfors Foundation. The prize carries a cash award of 1.5 million US dollars and recognises initiatives that can transform global food systems while protecting the environment.

1.8 million #NaturalFarming farmers in Andhra Pradesh

celebrate a global honour: #APCNF has won the #FoodPlanetPrize2026.



By restoring soil health, reducing chemical inputs, sequestering carbon, and building resilience

to floods, droughts, and cyclones, these farmers are proving… pic.twitter.com/hkOAE36WOT — Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming (@APZBNF) June 7, 2026

The world's largest environmental prize for food systems belongs to farmers.



From the fields of Andhra Pradesh, millions of #NaturalFarming farmers are demonstrating that it is possible to grow food while restoring nature, improving health, and tackling climate change.



The… pic.twitter.com/wDa4Os6kTD — Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming (@APZBNF) June 2, 2026

The recognition has placed India's natural farming movement on the global stage and highlighted the role of small farmers and rural communities in tackling climate change.

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