Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami laid the foundation for two flood protection projects worth over Rs 65 crore in Champawat district. The projects include a major embankment on the Sharda River and a flood protection wall on the Huddi River.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday laid the foundation stone for two flood protection projects worth over Rs 65 crore at Boomghat in Champawat district, including a Rs 60.21 crore embankment along the Sharda River from Boom to Tanakpur and a Rs 5.74 crore flood protection wall on the Huddi River to safeguard Chhinigoth village in Purnagiri tehsil.

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The Chief Minister received a traditional welcome upon his arrival, with a ceremonial tilak, angavastram, Kumaoni cap, flower petals, and a vibrant Chholiya dance performance. Before the ceremony, the Chief Minister inspected the ongoing flood protection works along the Sharda River. He directed officials to maintain high construction quality and ensure timely completion of the projects.

A Vision for Champawat's Development

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said the Sharda embankment was not merely an infrastructure project but "a strong foundation for the safety of future generations and the region's overall development." Referring to the river, he said, "Where there is water, there is life." He said the Sharda River was the lifeline and source of livelihood for thousands of families. The Chief Minister also described the trust of the people of Champawat as his greatest strength.

Dhami said the state government was committed to giving the region a new identity as a spiritual, cultural and tourism destination through the Sharda Corridor Project, being developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 3,300 crore. The project includes development of the Sharda Riverfront from Tanakpur to Banbasa, along with several religious and tourist destinations.

He said a Women's Sports College was being established at a cost of nearly Rs 257 crore, while a modern Science Centre was being developed at a cost of Rs 58.52 crore. He added that the government was also working to strengthen agriculture through an Agriculture College, development of gaushalas and promotion of modern farming techniques to enhance farmers' incomes.

'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi': Developing Religious Corridors

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" (Development as well as Heritage), the Chief Minister said major religious destinations, including Maa Purnagiri Dham, the Sharda Corridor, Goljyu Corridor and Maa Varahi Dham were being developed under the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission. He said the initiative would promote religious tourism and create employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth.

Connecting with the Community

During the programme, Dhami interacted with representatives of temple management committees, ex-servicemen, traders, farmers, the Khirdwari tribal community, voluntary organisations and other social groups. He also reviewed departmental stalls set up under the Seva Pakhwada initiative and directed officials to ensure that welfare schemes reached the last beneficiary.

At a women's self-help group stall, the Chief Minister joined local women in preparing traditional rotis and grinding chutney. Residents and women appreciated the gesture, saying his approachable demeanour helped him connect with ordinary people and reflected respect for the work and contributions of women.

Residents also welcomed the foundation stone laying of the Sharda embankment project. They said the embankment would provide long-term relief from recurring floods and riverbank erosion in the area.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also distributed nutrition kits to five beneficiaries under the Nikshay Scheme at a health camp and reviewed the progress of welfare programmes being implemented by various departments. (ANI)