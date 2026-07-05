Two women were injured after a speeding car hit them from behind in a hit-and-run incident in Lunawada town of Gujarat's Mahisagar. CCTV footage captured the shocking crash, showing the victims being thrown into the air. The driver abandoned his car and fled. Police have seized the vehicle and launched a search to identify and arrest the accused.

A disturbing and shocking hit-and-run incident has come to light from Gujarat's Mahisagar district, where a speeding car knocked down two women walking along a residential road before the driver fled the scene. The accident took place in Usmani Nagar Society near Mustafa Masjid in Lunawada town. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online, showing the terrifying moment the out-of-control car struck the women from behind without any warning.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Women Thrown Into the Air by Impact

The footage shows the two women walking along the side of the road when the speeding vehicle suddenly approaches from behind. Within seconds, the car crashes into them with such force that both are thrown several feet into the air before landing heavily on the road.

The incident left residents in shock, with many rushing out after hearing the loud impact.

Scroll to load tweet…

Centre's Stern Notice to Meta Over Alleged Child Abuse Ads on Instagram

Driver Flees, Leaving Victims Behind

Instead of stopping to help the injured women, the driver allegedly abandoned the car at the spot and fled.

Local residents immediately came to the victims' rescue and shifted them to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said one of the women suffered serious injuries, while the other sustained minor injuries. Both are receiving medical care, according to India Today report.

Scroll to load tweet…

Maharashtra Court Clears Man of Rape Charges, Cites Woman's Continued Relationship

Police Launch Search for Accused

Police reached the scene soon after being informed about the crash and seized the abandoned vehicle. Officers have started examining CCTV footage and collecting other evidence to identify the driver.

Investigators are also verifying the vehicle's ownership and tracking the movements of the accused after he fled the scene.

Police reportedly said that efforts were ongoing to trace and arrest the absconding driver. Legal action will be taken once he is caught. The incident has once again raised concerns over reckless driving on residential roads, with locals demanding strict action against motorists who speed through populated areas and endanger innocent pedestrians.

Maharashtra Court Clears Man of Rape Charges, Cites Woman's Continued Relationship