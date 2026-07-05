The Bihar Assembly's Monsoon Session begins July 20, the first for the Choudhary-led govt. The Opposition plans to raise a controversial police encounter, as the session also precedes a high-profile bypoll in Bankipur.

Bihar Assembly's Monsoon Session Set to Begin Amid Political Heat

The Monsoon Session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly will begin on July 20, as per the Assembly Secretariat. Choudhary faced a floor test in the Assembly in a one-day session earlier on April 24. This will be the first time the Choudhary-led government will take up the legislative business after Nitish Kumar resigned from the top post.

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Legislative Agenda Outlined

According to the schedule, certified copies of ordinances promulgated by the Governor during the period when the Bihar Legislature was not in session will be laid on the table on July 20. The First Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for the financial year 2026-2027 will be presented before the House on July 20. The government will table the Bills on July 21 and 22. The Appropriation Bill regarding the Statement of First Supplementary Expenditure for the financial year 2026-2027 will be debated and voted on July 23. July 24 has been dedicated to the business of Private Members.

Police Encounter Controversy to Dominate Proceedings

Meanwhile, the Opposition is expected to corner the NDA government over Bharat Bhushan Tiwari's police encounter. The incident has sparked controversy after a Facebook Live video, recorded shortly before the shooting, appeared to show Tiwari throwing away his pistol toward police personnel. While the family claims he had surrendered and was shot despite being unarmed, Bhojpur Police have maintained that he fired multiple rounds at the police team, prompting retaliatory firing in self-defence. Following complaints by Tiwari's family, Bihar Police registered an FIR against the Jagdishpur DSP, Shahpur SHO and other police personnel in connection with the alleged wrongful killing. The investigation into the case is underway.

Upcoming Bypoll Adds to Political Significance

Meanwhile, the Assembly Session also comes ahead of the high-profile bypolls for the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Bihar. The seat fell vacant after BJP president Nitin Nabin resigned as an MLA, going for the Rajya Sabha seat. Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishore has thrown his hat into the ring to contest the bypolls in the BJP stronghold. (ANI)