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Bright Side Stories: Patna's New AC Lounges Give Delivery Workers a Cool Place to Rest During Summer Heat
Patna has opened two AC lounges for delivery partners and other gig workers near Gandhi Maidan and Income Tax Roundabout. Facilities provide seating, air conditioning, drinking water, charging, CCTV security and regular cleaning for a nominal fee.
Patna opens AC lounges for gig workers to beat the summer heat
Patna has taken a welcome step to improve the daily working conditions of delivery partners and other gig workers by opening two air-conditioned lounges in busy parts of the city. The new facilities have been created to offer a safe and comfortable place where workers can rest, cool down, charge their mobile phones and take a short break during long working hours in the summer heat.
📺WATCH | Gig workers in Patna get relief with the opening of a dedicated lounge where they can rest in air-conditioned comfort and access cold drinking water pic.twitter.com/Cg3W9qw5IY
— The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) June 24, 2026
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The initiative has been launched by the Urban Development and Housing Department through Patna Smart City Limited and is aimed at making the city's public spaces more worker-friendly.
Minister reviews the facilities
Urban Development and Housing Minister Nitish Mishra visited both lounges on Tuesday to inspect the arrangements. During his visit, he interacted with delivery workers, listened to their experiences and invited suggestions to improve the facilities further.
The minister said gig workers have become an important part of the changing urban economy. They play a key role in ensuring quick delivery of food, groceries and other essential services. He added that providing a better working environment for such workers is among the state's priorities.
Two lounges at busy city locations
The lounges have been set up near Gate No. 4 of Gandhi Maidan and close to the Income Tax Roundabout, two of Patna's busiest locations where delivery riders, courier workers and bike-based service providers frequently gather.
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Bihar BJP govt has inaugurated two air-conditioned lounges for DELIVERY WORKERS at Gandhi Maidan and Income Tax roundabout in Patna.
A small but meaningful step towards improving the working conditions of gig workers. pic.twitter.com/hMPe6syhmF
— Sunny Raj (@SunnyRajBJP) June 24, 2026
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Until now, many workers had no proper place to rest between deliveries and often had to wait under trees or by the roadside, especially during extremely hot weather.
Facilities available inside the lounges
Each lounge has been built at a cost of around ₹16 lakh. The facilities were inaugurated on 19 June by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, according to a report by Jagran.
Every lounge can accommodate around 15 people at a time. Workers can use air conditioning, clean drinking water, mobile charging points, CCTV surveillance, regular cleaning services and round-the-clock security.
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A nominal charge of ₹2 has been fixed for a 30-minute stay, making the service affordable for workers.
Plans to add traditional summer drinks
The department also plans to involve Jeevika Didis in the project. Under the proposal, they will sell affordable traditional summer drinks such as buttermilk and aam panna at the lounges.
Officials believe this will not only help workers stay hydrated but also create additional livelihood opportunities for women's self-help groups.
Workers welcome the move
Several gig workers appreciated the initiative during the inspection. Rapido delivery partner Amit Ranjan described the lounges as a major relief for people who spend long hours outdoors in the heat.
Many workers also requested the government to open similar lounges in more parts of Patna so that a larger number of delivery partners and courier staff can benefit from the facility.
The initiative is being seen as a practical step towards recognising the contribution of gig workers while improving their comfort, safety and working conditions during the demanding summer months.
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