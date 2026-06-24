Patna has taken a welcome step to improve the daily working conditions of delivery partners and other gig workers by opening two air-conditioned lounges in busy parts of the city. The new facilities have been created to offer a safe and comfortable place where workers can rest, cool down, charge their mobile phones and take a short break during long working hours in the summer heat.

📺WATCH | Gig workers in Patna get relief with the opening of a dedicated lounge where they can rest in air-conditioned comfort and access cold drinking water pic.twitter.com/Cg3W9qw5IY — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) June 24, 2026

Daylight Assault Outside Rajkot Civil Hospital Caught on Camera, Gujarat Police Launches Probe

The initiative has been launched by the Urban Development and Housing Department through Patna Smart City Limited and is aimed at making the city's public spaces more worker-friendly.