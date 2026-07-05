A Thane sessions court has acquitted a man accused of raping a woman on the false promise of marriage, saying the evidence raised doubts about the allegations. The court noted that the woman continued the relationship even after learning he was already married and also changed her statements during the case.

A sessions court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted a 30-year-old man who was accused of repeatedly raping an event management professional on the false promise of marriage. The court ruled that the evidence raised doubts about the woman's claim that the relationship was without her consent. In its July 1 order, the court observed that the woman continued to have a physical relationship with the accused even after learning that he was already married. The judge said this weakened the allegation that the sexual relationship was based solely on a promise of marriage.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Remove Them Now': Centre's Stern Notice to Meta Over Alleged Child Abuse Ads on Instagram

Relationship Began in 2022

According to the prosecution, the woman became friends with the accused in January 2022. It was alleged that the man entered into a physical relationship with her in April that year after promising to marry her.

The prosecution claimed that the accused later disclosed that he was already married but told the woman he could marry again. Following a dispute between the two, the woman approached the police, and a case was registered at Mumbra Police Station on June 3, 2023.

The man was charged under provisions of the Indian Penal Code related to rape, repeated rape, voluntarily causing hurt and intentional insult.

Surat Balcony Horror: CCTV Captures Mother and Daughter's First-Floor Fall, Both Survive

Defence Argued Relationship Was Consensual

During the trial, the defence argued that the relationship between the two adults was completely consensual. The defence also pointed out that the woman had earlier submitted a supplementary statement expressing her wish to withdraw the complaint.

After examining the evidence, the court noted that the relationship continued for more than a year. It observed that if the woman believed the physical relationship was against her consent, she could have approached the authorities soon after discovering the accused was married.

Hyderabad Woman Dies in Hotel While on Video Call; Police Investigate Every Angle

Court Notes Contradictions in Testimony

The court further observed that the woman changed her statements at different stages of the case. It said that although she initially argued with the accused after learning about his marriage, she later continued the relationship despite being aware of his marital status.

The judge concluded that these circumstances created reasonable doubt over whether the relationship was based on a false promise of marriage or lacked consent. The court also noted that medical evidence did not support the allegation of physical assault and acquitted the accused of all charges.

(With agency inputs)