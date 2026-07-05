Ahmedabad's Sola Civil Hospital has launched a cleanliness drive under the 'Namo Swachhta Abhiyan'. The initiative focuses on enhancing hygiene and patient safety through intensive cleaning, waste disposal, infrastructure repairs, and staff training.

Ahmedabad's Sola Civil Hospital has launched a comprehensive cleanliness drive as part of the state-wide 'Namo Swachhta Abhiyan', focusing on a holistic approach to hygiene and patient safety. The campaign, inspired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and spearheaded under the guidance of Minister Praful Pansheriya, has been gaining significant momentum across Gujarat.

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At Sola Civil Hospital, the initiative aims to enhance the sanitisation of medical wards and public areas, ensuring a sterile and safe environment for patients and healthcare providers alike. According to officials, the drive is a key component of the broader mission to upgrade the quality of public healthcare infrastructure through rigorous cleanliness standards.

Intensive Cleaning and Waste Management

As part of the State Government's 'Namo Swachhta Abhiyan', Ahmedabad's Sola Civil Hospital has undertaken a comprehensive cleanliness drive focused on hygiene and patient safety. Around 79 kg of solid waste has been cleared from various departments, and the process of scrapping 159 obsolete medical equipment items and 1,365 condemned items has been initiated as per prescribed procedures. Resident Medical Officer Dr. Hemangini Patel said that, to prevent hospital-acquired (nosocomial) infections, the hospital is carrying out intensive cleaning, sanitisation, removal of unnecessary materials, and maintenance work on a war footing. Continuous monitoring is also being undertaken to ensure a safe and hygienic environment for patients.

Infrastructure Upgrades and Safety Measures

As part of the campaign, all indoor and outdoor areas, including the hospital compound and toilets, have been thoroughly cleaned, while 508 fire extinguishers have been installed or refilled. Maintenance work has also been undertaken, with 56 of the 319 inspected water taps repaired or replaced, 63 bulbs and 22 fans repaired, and 103 out of 575 furniture items, medical equipment, and IT assets restored for reuse, improving facilities for patients and their attendants.

Dr. Patel stated that the phased replacement of around 300 old bedsheets, pillow covers, and mattresses has commenced. In addition, all medical and paramedical staff have been provided specialised training on the scientific disposal of biomedical waste through the prescribed colour-coding system.

Besides the regular cleaning of floors, walls, windows, glass panels, and fans, civil repair works, including the maintenance of toilets, bathrooms, and damaged tiles, are also being carried out on a priority basis. Emphasising that cleanliness is a continuous year-round process rather than a one-day campaign, she said the hospital administration remains fully committed to preventing hospital-acquired infections.

Public Applauds Improved Hospital Environment

Meanwhile, attendants of patients undergoing treatment at the hospital lauded the improved cleanliness and services. Prakashkumar Meniya from Sanand said that the entire hospital staff, from doctors to sanitation workers, provided prompt and cooperative service. He also urged citizens to actively support efforts to maintain cleanliness within the hospital premises.

Ami Patel from Bodakdev stated that her visit to Sola Civil Hospital had completely dispelled the misconception that government hospitals are unclean. She noted that the hospital's high standards of cleanliness, safe drinking water, and well-maintained environment make it comparable to any corporate hospital.

A Worker's Perspective

Ramila Makwana, a sanitation worker who has been serving at the hospital since the COVID-19 pandemic, said that sensitive equipment, including patients' beds, lockers, ventilators, and monitors, is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected every day. She added that patients' bedsheets are changed whenever required, including up to twice a day.

The initiatives undertaken at Sola Civil Hospital reflect the State Government's commitment to ensuring that its hospitals provide not only quality healthcare but also a clean, safe, and healthy environment for patients and visitors.