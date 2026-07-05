Surat Balcony Horror: CCTV Captures Mother and Daughter's First-Floor Fall, Both Survive
A woman and her young daughter survived a terrifying fall from a first-floor balcony at an under-construction house in Surat's Limbayat area after losing balance where no safety railing had been installed. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral.
CCTV Captures Frightening Balcony Fall in Surat
A shocking accident from Gujarat's Surat has drawn attention to the dangers of unsafe construction sites after a woman and her young daughter fell from a first-floor balcony of an under-construction house. The incident took place in the Limbayat area, where the balcony had no safety railing installed.
रेलिंग ना होने से हुआ बड़ा हादसा!!
बालकनी से गिरी माँ और मासूम बच्ची हुई हादसे का शिकार
मामला गुजरात का है pic.twitter.com/MFTXNYqwx9
— Journalist Fatima ✍️ (@mahsharfatima86) July 4, 2026
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CCTV footage of the accident, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the pair losing balance before falling to the ground. The video has left many viewers disturbed and has renewed concerns about basic safety measures at buildings that are still under construction.
Both Escape Serious Injury
Despite the frightening fall, both the mother and her daughter reportedly escaped without serious injuries. The video shows the daughter getting up and rushing to help her mother after the fall. Many described their survival as fortunate, considering the height of the fall. Local reports said they were rescued by the neighbours and received medical attention. Their condition is said to be stable.
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Video Triggers Safety Concerns
As the balcony fall video went viral, the incident sparked widespread discussion online, with many users blaming the absence of a balcony railing for the accident.
Mother and child fell from first-floor balcony in Surat, Gujarat, due to no railing on under-construction house. pic.twitter.com/kK6KvH0n15
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 5, 2026
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Several people urged homeowners and builders to install protective barriers as early as possible during construction to prevent similar incidents.
'Construction Safety Rules A Must'
Others said the video should serve as a warning for families visiting or living in partially built homes.
🏗️ Under-construction sites without basic safety barriers are more common than you think → and this is what happens when no one flags it in time.
In Surat's Limbayat, a woman and her daughter fell from a first-floor balcony that had no railing installed. Thankfully, both are… pic.twitter.com/OFkVGWpeti
— Rajneeti Tadka 🌶️ (@RajneetiTadka) July 5, 2026
Many also called for stricter enforcement of construction safety rules, saying simple precautions such as temporary railings or barriers can help avoid life-threatening accidents and protect innocent lives.
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