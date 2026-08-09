Ankur Sachdeva, an MP man living in Australia, has spoken about quitting his job at one of country’s Big Four banks, alleging that his Indian manager made his work life difficult. Sachdeva said frequent after-hours calls, unrealistic deadlines and being asked to handle his boss’s work left him with little time for his family, including his newborn.

Work pressure can sometimes go beyond office hours, but one Madhya Pradesh man living in Australia says the demands of his former job became so difficult that he eventually decided to quit. Ankur Sachdeva, who previously worked at one of Australia’s Big Four banks, has spoken in a video about his experience with his former manager that has now gone viral on social media.

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Sachdeva alleged that his Indian manager regularly contacted him after working hours, often calling tasks 'urgent' and expecting them to be completed on the same day.

'Manager used to make my life difficult'

Recalling his time at the bank, Sachdeva said his manager would often call him after office hours with work that needed to be completed immediately.

“My manager used to make my life difficult,” he told Hindustan Times.

According to Sachdeva, his manager would tell him that a task was urgent and that he needed to finish it that day. He also alleged that he was sometimes made to do work that belonged to his manager.

He said almost everything was treated as urgent, leaving him under constant pressure to finish tasks within hours.

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Little time left for family

For Sachdeva, the biggest problem was not simply the workload. He said the long hours began affecting his personal life. He explained that he had reached a point where he could barely spend time with his family. He particularly wanted to be present for his newborn child but found it increasingly difficult because of work demands.

The situation eventually pushed him to look for another job, although he said finding one was not easy because the job market was not strong at the time.

After waiting for an opportunity, Sachdeva finally received an interview call and was selected for a new role.

He described the new position as a good opportunity and said he now works for the Australian government.

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Viral story sparks mixed reactions

His story has prompted a strong response online, with many people saying they could relate to his experience. Some users praised Sachdeva for leaving an unhealthy work environment and encouraged him to create a better workplace for his own team in the future.

Others said similar experiences were not limited to Australia and claimed they had faced comparable workplace pressure in countries including the UK and India.

One commenter said employees should understand the difference between putting someone under reasonable pressure and exploiting them.

At the same time, some users joked that Sachdeva could face the same situation from his own employees now that he has moved into a new role.

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'Break the chain'

Several comments focused on what Sachdeva could do differently if he becomes a manager himself. One user told him to make sure he did not treat other employees in the same way and urged him to 'break the chain'.

Another wished him well and hoped he would become a manager whom people would be happy to work with.

While the reactions varied, many viewers agreed on one point: constant after-hours work can affect more than an employee’s professional life.

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