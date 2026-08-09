Delhi Police's Anti-Narcotics Squad busted a major illegal gambling ring in Mukundpur, arresting 22 people. The raid led to the seizure of ₹6.2 lakh in cash. Key operators 'Dev' and 'Gupta Ji' were caught trying to flee the scene.

Major Gambling Network Busted in Delhi

The Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Outer North District dismantled a major illegal gambling network operating in the Mukundpur area, arresting 22 individuals and seizing approximately ₹6.2 lakh in cash, officials said on Sunday.

According to Delhi police, a raid was conducted at Som Bazar, Mukundpur, under the jurisdiction of PS Bhalswa Dairy in the early hours of the day.

Details of the Police Operation

The operation was led by Additional DCP Amit Kaushik along with Inspector Gaurav Chaudhary following information regarding illegal gambling activities being run from the premises, which was allegedly operating as a gambling "book."

During the operation, the police team secretly established an outer cordon and tactically sealed all entry and exit points of the premises to prevent escape. Upon making a rapid entry, the team apprehended 22 persons despite their attempts to flee.

Key operators "Dev" and "Gupta Ji" were intercepted while trying to escape with cash. Police recovered approximately ₹6.2 lakh in cash, playing cards, number boards, betting chits, and other gambling articles from the spot.

Investigation and Legal Action

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the premises had been operating as an illegal gambling den for approximately one year. All 22 arrested persons are being taken for detailed interrogation and legal proceedings.

Police stated that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in running the illegal operation, adding that the successful operation has dismantled a major illegal gambling network, causing a public nuisance in the area. (ANI)