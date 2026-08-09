A video of a girl from Uttarakhand carrying three water cans has gone viral online. Two cans are balanced on her head with a cloth while she holds another in her hand. The sight has drawn praise for her strength, but many viewers have raised a serious question that why are children still carrying water home instead of having access to taps.

A video showing a little girl carrying three water cans at the same time has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers amazed and concerned in equal measure. The girl, reportedly around four years old, can be seen standing near a roadside area while preparing to carry the heavy cans home. She places two cans together on her head with the help of a cloth and gets ready to carry a third one in her hand.

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The video has triggered two very mixed reactions online. While several people have praised the strength of children from the hills, others have said the focus should not be on how much weight a child can carry, but on why a young child needs to carry water at all.

Girl balances two cans on her head

In the viral clip, the child is seen wearing a yellow top and dark trousers as she prepares to leave with the water.

She carried two water cans using the cloth on top of her head to help keep them in position. After securing the cans, she appears ready to pick up another can with one hand.

A man recording the video asks her if she is really going to carry all three cans. She casually replies, 'Yes', as though carrying them is just another routine task for her.

The sight appears to surprise him. At one point, he comments that even as an adult, he would find it difficult to lift 35 kg of weight.

The exact weight of the cans is not known. However, if each can holds at least five litres of water, three full cans would together contain at least 15 litres of water, apart from the weight of the containers themselves.

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'Pahadi children are strong'

The video quickly attracted reactions from people who identified with life in the hill regions. Some users said children growing up in Uttarakhand and other mountain areas often become physically strong because they take on household responsibilities from a young age.

One person wrote that “Pahadi children are strong”, while another said that such children are used to hard work from childhood.

Some compared the girl's strength with the physical demands faced by people living in hilly areas, where carrying loads, walking long distances and helping with household work can be part of daily life.

Another comment said that Pahadi people are “built different”, while others jokingly compared the girl's strength with that of a professional athlete.

The reactions showed how many people see the girl's ability as a reflection of the physical toughness associated with life in the hills.

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But many viewers said the video should not be celebrated!

Not everyone was comfortable with the praise. Several users argued that calling the girl 'strong' or saying that Pahadi children are 'built different' could distract from the bigger issue shown in the video.

One comment from a user who said they were also Pahadi said the most upsetting part was that children were still carrying water on their heads in 2026.

The user said the issue was not whether the girl was strong or weak. Instead, the concern was why a child had to take on such a responsibility in the first place.

Another user wrote, “Don’t glorify this saying Pahadi kids are built different.” The comment added that while people from the hills may indeed be strong, the situation shown in the video should still be questioned.

People pointed out that a child of such a young age should ideally be spending her time at home, in school or playing, rather than carrying several containers of water.

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One commenter said the girl's responsibility appeared to be much bigger than her age.

Another user questioned what the Uttarakhand government was doing if children were still having to fetch water instead of having a tap connection at home.

Others raised concerns about basic facilities in rural and hilly parts of the state, mentioning water supply, schools, healthcare, roads and employment.

A comment from another Uttarakhand resident said that people in the hills often start helping their families from a young age because of the difficulties involved in everyday life.

The video has therefore opened up a wider conversation about how people view physical strength in hill communities.

Children who grow up walking on steep paths and helping their families may become accustomed to physical work much earlier than children in cities.

But several commenters said that this should not mean such work is treated as normal for very young children.

There is an important difference between recognising a child's strength and accepting the circumstances that require the child to use it.

The viral clip has made that difference clear.

People can admire the girl's determination while still asking whether she should have been put in a position where she needed to carry such a heavy load.

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